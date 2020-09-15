Sept. 13
10:13 a.m. Theft of bicycle from 7 Devils Brewing Company.
11:47 a.m. Driving complaint on Ocean Boulevard about driver throwing lighted material from vehicle.
4:43 p.m. Threats in 400 block of South Marple Street. Caller reported being followed by unknown subject.
5:11 p.m. Criminal trespass by alleged previous shoplifter at Walmart.
5:44 p.m. Criminal trespass at Harmony United Methodist Church.
7:50 p.m. Criminal trespass at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Sept. 12
12:11 a.m. Dispute in 1000 block of Anderson Avenue resulting in arrest on suspicion of criminal trespass and resisting arrest. Subject cited in lieu of custody.
12:45 a.m. Criminal trespass in 600 block of North Bayshore Drive.
7:30 a.m. Suspicious vehicle in 700 block of South Broadway Street resulting in arrest on failure to appear warrants for charges of possession of meth, possession of heroin and recklessly endangering. Subject cited in lieu of custody.
8:46 a.m. Criminal trespass in 100 block of North Wasson Street resulting in arrest and citation in lieu of custody.
11:17 a.m. Suicidal subject in Coos Bay area.
12:35 p.m. Disorderly conduct, subject harassing customers outside Empire Donuts.
1:05 p.m. Criminal mischief in Coos Bay area for damage to vehicle. Damage was caused by family pet; report canceled.
2:48 p.m. Shots fired in Englewood area.
3:46 p.m. Criminal trespass of alleged shoplifter at Walmart
9:45 p.m. Shoplift in progress at Fred Meyer. Subject arrested and cited in lieu of custody.
10:42 p.m. Theft in 1200 block of North Sixth Street.
Sept. 11
12:03 a.m. Theft in 900 block of South Fourth Street. Subject arrested and cited in lieu of custody.
1:03 a.m. Arrest of Matthew Michel on suspicion of attempted arson in 200 block of North Baxter Street. Booked in Coos County Jail.
7:12 a.m. Arrest of Matthew Garner on suspicion of violation of a restraining order in Coos Bay area. Booked at Coos County Jail.
8:36 a.m. Illegal camping in Visitor Information Center parking lot.
8:56 a.m. Dispute near Action Auto, resulting in arrest of Bryan Sell on suspicion of attempted assault II and domestic harassment. Booked in Coos County Jail.
9:18 a.m. Burglary in 900 block of Kentucky Avenue.
9:06 p.m. Criminal trespass in 1000 block of Newmark Avenue, resulting in arrest on North Bend warrant on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear. Cited in lieu of custody.
11:03 p.m. Reported theft near Harmony United Methodist Church resulting in arrest on warrant for suspicion of failure to appear. Cited in lieu of custody.
5:53 a.m. Suspicious conditions at USA Gasoline resulting in arrest of Jeffrey Ross on suspicion of a probation violation. Booked at Coos County Jail.
6:54 a.m. Illegal dumping near Moe's Super Lube.
8:06 a.m. Illegal dumping near Farr's Hardware.
8:44 a.m. Criminal mischief, window broken out of company vehicle at South Coast Office Supply.
9:02 a.m. Criminal mischief, window broken out of vehicle near Blue Moon Salon & Cafe.
12:37 p.m. Criminal trespass at South Coast Gospel Mission.
3:44 p.m. Criminal trespass at Best Western.
4:40 p.m. Warrant service of Coos Bay and North Bend warrants. Subject arrested on suspicion of theft II and possession of heroin. Subject cited in lieu of custody.
5:24 p.m. Disorderly conduct, fight resulting in arrest of Robert Stanton on suspicion of disorderly conduct II. Booked in Coos County Jail.
6:12 p.m. Shoplifter at Dollar Tree.
7:30 p.m. Theft of electric scooter at Sunset Middle School.
Sept. 9
2:10 a.m. Suspicious conditions at Ocean Boulevard and Radar Road.
6:57 a.m. Suspicious subject near Three Rivers Casino.
7:10 a.m. Suspicious subject near Cascade Farm and Outdoor.
9:52 a.m. Tad Roane arrested for probation violation. Booked in Coos County Jail.
10:52 a.m. Briana Lynn Hutchinson arrested on multiple warrants in 200 block of North Baxter Street.
Sept. 8
4:45 a.m. Mail theft in 500 block of 11th Avenue.
5:20 a.m. Suspicious conditions in 500 block of South Empire Boulevard.
9:16 a.m. Suspicious conditions in 1200 block of Sanford Street.
11:16 a.m. Criminal mischief in 500 block of North Main Street.
12:25 p.m. Attempted arson in 200 block of South Schoneman Street.
12:40 p.m. Indecent exposure on Newmark Avenue.
12:49 p.m. Indecent exposure on Newmark Avenue.
2:41 p.m. Indecent exposure on Newmark Avenue.
5:17 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 1200 block of Crocker Street.
9:30 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 1300 block of Lakeshore Drive.
Sept. 7
12:00 a.m. Suspicious conditions near Franz Bread Outlet.
10:54 a.m. Suspicious subject at I Street and Sixth Avenue.
4:51 p.m. Suspicious conditions near All Coast Saw & Garden.
5:08 p.m. Theft of services at Second Street Car Wash.
5:23 p.m. Burglary in 1200 block of South Eighth Street.
5:46 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 500 block of West Anderson Avenue.
7:15 p.m. Fight at Harmony United Methodist Church.
Sept. 6
8:36 a.m. Suspicious conditions at North Sixth Street and Kingwood Avenue.
1:29 p.m. Suspicious subject at 11th and Ingersoll.
6:09 p.m. Suspicious subject in 200 block of South Seventh Street.
7:09 p.m. Suspicious subject at Madison Street and Garfield Avenue.
7:19 p.m. Theft of cans in 200 block of D Street
9:20 p.m. Suspicious subject at Fourth Street Bi-Mart.
Sept. 5
1:05 a.m. Robbery in 700 block of South Fourth Street.
2:33 a.m. Shilo Stephen Dockery arrested on warrant for suspicion of robbery, theft, criminal trespass and harassment near Bunker Hill 7-11. Booked in Coos County Jail.
10:22 a.m. Threats with machete reported near Empire Lakes.
2:46 p.m. Suspicious subject in 3200 block of Pacific Loop.
10:39 p.m. Arrest for DUII at 10th Street and Central Avenue.
10:52 p.m. Suspicious subject at Johnson Avenue and South Fourth Street.
11:22 p.m. Stabbing at Front Street and Cedar Avenue.
Sept. 4
7:59 a.m. Suspicious conditions at Golden Avenue and Second Court Alley.
8:33 a.m. Burglary in 700 block of North 14th Street.
1:50 p.m. Burglary in 1400 block of Juniper Avenue.
3:20 p.m. Mail theft in 500 block of North Morrison Street.
Sept. 3
10:27 a.m. Suspicious subject at Johnson Avenue and South Seventh Street.
4:20 p.m. Suspicious conditions at Lakeshore Drive and Stillwater Drive.
5:47 p.m. Suspicious conditions near Empire Lakes.
6:33 p.m. Burglary in 1700 block of Ocean Boulevard.
Sept. 2
6:24 a.m. Suspicious subject in 200 block of North Schoneman Avenue.
8:57 a.m. Suspicious conditions at South Main Street and Newmark Avenue.
9:03 a.m. Criminal mischief in 100 block of Student Way.
9:15 a.m. Theft of pressure washers in 15000 block of Southwest Boulevard.
10:09 p.m., theft of lawn tools in 1000 block of F Street.
5:27 p.m. Suspicious subject in 100 block of Laclair Street.
7:38 p.m. Suspicious subject in 1700 block of Newmark Avenue.
9:43 p.m. Suspicious subject in 200 block of East Johnson Avenue.
11:53 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 300 block of South Marple Street.
Sept. 1
1:41 a.m. Deceased subject in 1000 block of Plymouth Avenue.
6:51 a.m. Burglary in 200 block of Laclair Street.
9:59 a.m. Theft of tools in 1000 block of Fenwick Avenue.
4:11 p.m. Suspicious conditions near Empire Lakes.
