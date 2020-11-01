Nov. 1
1:30 a.m. Theft of dogs on Norman Street.
4:48 a.m. Harassment in 900 block Empire Boulevard.
7:51 a.m. Criminal trespass at South Second Street and Commercial Avenue.
10:33 a.m. Illegal dumping in 1300 block North Eighth Street.
11:15 a.m. Criminal mischief in 1300 block Ocean Boulevard.
11:39 a.m. Theft in 100 block South Mill Street.
12:09 p.m. Criminal mischief in 100 block Laclair Street.
12:16 p.m. Disorderly conduct at Central Boulevard and South Second Street.
12:20 p.m. Criminal trespass at Walmart.
1:08 p.m. Criminal trespass at Safeway. Subject arrested on suspicion of two counts of criminal trespass II and cited in lieu of custody.
1:47 p.m. Shots fired at North Broadway and Park Avenue.
2:42 p.m. Harassment in 200 block north Wasson Street.
2:53 p.m. Criminal trespass at Dollar Tree.
3:12 p.m. Disorderly conduct at Dollar Tree. Subject yelling at employees.
3:31 p.m. Theft of services at Blue Heron Bistro. Subject arrested on suspicion of theft III and cited in lieu of custody.
8:56 p.m. Unattended campfire at Lower Empire Lakes.
11:11 p.m. Illegal camping at East Anderson Avenue and South Bayshore Drive.
11:26 p.m. Loud party in 1700 block Newmark Avenue.
