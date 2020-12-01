Dec. 1
3:51 a.m. Criminal trespass at Newmark 7-Eleven. Possible assault reported.
8:55 a.m. Harassment at Devereux Center.
10:30 a.m. Dispute on South Wasson Street.
10:55 a.m. Disorderly conduct on South Wasson Street.
11:09 a.m. Suspicious vehicle was towed and dropped in 1800 block Thomas Avenue overnight.
11:20 a.m. Individual yelling in 100 block North Second Street.
11:51 a.m. Possible harassment in 200 block South Marple Street.
12:07 a.m. DUII near Hall Building. Intoxicated individual reported driving around the block. Individual arrested on suspicion of DUII-drug and cited in lieu of custody.
12:09 p.m. Criminal mischief to vehicle at Cardinal Services.
12:14 p.m. Disorderly conduct at Super 8 Motel.
12:30 p.m. Criminal trespass at North Empire Boulevard and Harris Avenue.
1:02 p.m. Criminal trespass at Banner Bank.
2:21 p.m. Disorderly conduct at Newmark Avenue and Schoneman Street.
2:33 p.m. Disturbance on East Lockhart Avenue.
3:22 p.m. Shoplifter at Walmart. Individual arrested on suspicion of theft II and cited in lieu of custody.
3:55 p.m. Criminal trespass at Banner Bank.
4:03 p.m. Dispute on Ninth Avenue.
5:02 p.m. Verbal dispute on Yew Street.
5:03 p.m. Disorderly conduct at South Empire Boulevard and Newmark Avenue.
5:13 p.m. Disorderly conduct at Ocean Boulevard and Woodland Avenue.
5:27 p.m. Dispute in 700 block Hemlock Avenue.
5:32 p.m. Criminal mischief in 400 block Newmark Avenue.
6:36 p.m. Criminal trespass at Bay Area Hospital.
6:44 p.m. Dispute at Harris Avenue and North Wall Street.
6:51 p.m. Dispute in 3500 block Yew Street.
6:58 p.m. Theft in 200 block North Empire Boulevard.
11:01 p.m. Disorderly conduct at Central Avenue and Third Street. Mathue Meighan arrested on suspicion of attempted reckless burning, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of meth. Meighan transported to Coos County jail.
