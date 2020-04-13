Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Coos Bay Police Log

Saturday, April 11

Burglary

At 8:52 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, a burglary was reported.

Arrest

At 10:46 a.m. on Thompson Road, Benedict Mendonca, 43, was arrested for alleged assault 4 and cited in lieu of custody and released.

At 4:50 p.m. on North Bayshore Drive, Michael Thompson, 28, and Patricia Stevens, 20, were arrested for alleged theft 2. Both were cited in lieu of custody.

At 8:34 p.m. on Wygant Street, Ryan Langenberg, 25, was arrested on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant for alleged unlawful possession of heroin, criminal trespass 1 and theft 2, as well as a Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrant for parole violation. He was cited and released.

Found Syringe

At 11:31 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, a found syringe was reported.

Fraud

At 11:32 a.m. on Redwood Avenue, a scam was reported.

Theft

At 11:43 a.m. on South Seventh Street, theft was reported.

Mental Subject

At 3:05 p.m. on North 10th Street and West Commercial Avenue, a mental subject was reported.

Friday, April 10

Illegal Camping

At 1:51 a.m. on South Mill Street at the Empire Boat Ramp, illegal camping was reported.

Suspicious Conditions

At 2:01 a.m. on Thompson Road, suspicious circumstances of a possible prowler was reported.

Criminal Trespass

At 2:36 a.m. on North Bayshore Drive at Motel 6, a request was made of subjects to be kicked out of motel.

At 8:01 a.m. on Thompson Road, a subject was sleeping in front of location.

At 8:28 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass and unlawful entry into motor vehicle was reported.

At 12:14 p.m. on South First Street at Fred Meyer, criminal trespass was reported.

At 2:31 p.m. on South Empire Boulevard, a suspicious subject was reported at location acting erratic and making threats towards employees and customers.

At 8:24 p.m. on Teakwood Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.

Theft

At 8:35 a.m. on South Seventh Street at McKay’s, theft of shopping cart was reported.

At 12:55 p.m. on South First Street at Farr’s True Value, shoplifter was reported.

Found Property

At 9:02 a.m. at the Empire Boat Ramp, found drug paraphernalia reported.

Dispute

At 3:23 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, a family dispute was reported.

At 4:13 p.m. on 28th Court, there was a dispute between two subjects on 9-1-1.

At 10:25 p.m. on Southeast Ocean Boulevard, a dispute was reported.

Mental Subject

At 3:38 p.m. on the 700 block of Donnelly, a possible mental subject was reported.

At 4:51 p.m. on South Marple Street, a mental subject was reported.

