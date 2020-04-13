Coos Bay Police Log
Saturday, April 11
Burglary
At 8:52 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, a burglary was reported.
Arrest
At 10:46 a.m. on Thompson Road, Benedict Mendonca, 43, was arrested for alleged assault 4 and cited in lieu of custody and released.
At 4:50 p.m. on North Bayshore Drive, Michael Thompson, 28, and Patricia Stevens, 20, were arrested for alleged theft 2. Both were cited in lieu of custody.
At 8:34 p.m. on Wygant Street, Ryan Langenberg, 25, was arrested on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant for alleged unlawful possession of heroin, criminal trespass 1 and theft 2, as well as a Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrant for parole violation. He was cited and released.
Found Syringe
At 11:31 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, a found syringe was reported.
Fraud
At 11:32 a.m. on Redwood Avenue, a scam was reported.
Theft
At 11:43 a.m. on South Seventh Street, theft was reported.
Mental Subject
At 3:05 p.m. on North 10th Street and West Commercial Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
Friday, April 10
Illegal Camping
At 1:51 a.m. on South Mill Street at the Empire Boat Ramp, illegal camping was reported.
Suspicious Conditions
At 2:01 a.m. on Thompson Road, suspicious circumstances of a possible prowler was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 2:36 a.m. on North Bayshore Drive at Motel 6, a request was made of subjects to be kicked out of motel.
At 8:01 a.m. on Thompson Road, a subject was sleeping in front of location.
At 8:28 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass and unlawful entry into motor vehicle was reported.
At 12:14 p.m. on South First Street at Fred Meyer, criminal trespass was reported.
At 2:31 p.m. on South Empire Boulevard, a suspicious subject was reported at location acting erratic and making threats towards employees and customers.
At 8:24 p.m. on Teakwood Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
Theft
At 8:35 a.m. on South Seventh Street at McKay’s, theft of shopping cart was reported.
At 12:55 p.m. on South First Street at Farr’s True Value, shoplifter was reported.
Found Property
At 9:02 a.m. at the Empire Boat Ramp, found drug paraphernalia reported.
Dispute
At 3:23 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, a family dispute was reported.
At 4:13 p.m. on 28th Court, there was a dispute between two subjects on 9-1-1.
At 10:25 p.m. on Southeast Ocean Boulevard, a dispute was reported.
Mental Subject
At 3:38 p.m. on the 700 block of Donnelly, a possible mental subject was reported.
At 4:51 p.m. on South Marple Street, a mental subject was reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In