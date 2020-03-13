COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Thursday, March 12
Disorderly Conduct
At 12:56 a.m. at Circle H Mini Storage, disorderly conduct was reported.
At 1:31 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard and Lifecare Center, disorderly conduct was reported.
At 2:19 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, disorderly conduct was reported.
At 3:41 p.m. on Woodland Drive and Lynn, disorderly conduct was reported.
Arrest
At 3:35 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Three Rivers Casino, Warren Staves, 49, was arrested for alleged possession of meth and released on citation.
At 1:48 p.m. on Puerta Vista Drive, Braden Merry was arrested on alleged assault 4 domestic and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 2:36 p.m. on Shorepines Plaza, Joseph Kimball, 39, was arrested for alleged violation of restraining order and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 9:25 p.m. on 28th Street, Shyann McMillen-Markusson, 26, was arrested for failure to appear on original charge for alleged burglary 1, criminal trespass 1, theft 3, and failure to appear on alleged criminal citation. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 11:28 p.m. on South Wall Street, Todd Pen, 43, was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Minor in Possession
At 7:50 a.m. on West Ingersoll Avenue at Marshfield High School, a minor in possession of tobacco was discovered as a result of a patrol check.
At 3:23 p.m. on 2nd Avenue at Millicoma Middle School, a minor was reported in possession of marijuana.
Harassment
At 8:37 a.m. in the Coos Bay area, harassment via phone was reported.
At 4:42 p.m. on Yew Street, harassment was reported.
Fraud
At 10:17 a.m. on South Wall Street, fraud was reported.
Unauthorized use of Motor Vehicle
At 12:50 p.m. on Idaho Avenue, theft of travel trailer was reported.
Dispute
At 1:28 p.m. on Bayshore Drive at Motel 6, a dispute was reported.
