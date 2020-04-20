Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COOS BAY POLICE LOG

Friday, April 17

Mental Subject

At 12:23 a.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.

Suspicious Conditions

At 4:17 a.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street, suspicious conditions were reported.

Suspicious Vehicle

At 4:33 a.m. on North 28th Street, a suspicious vehicle was reported with the driver’s door open.

Alarm

At 5:19 a.m. on East Ingersoll Avenue, a business alarm at location went off.

At 11:42 a.m., on Thompson Road, a business alarm at location went off.

Welfare Check

At 7:11 a.m. on South 1st Street, a welfare check was requested.

At 1:30 p.m. on North Baxter Street, a welfare check was requested from a caller who believed their husband was contagious.

At 1:51 p.m., on South Cammann Street, a welfare check was requested.

Criminal Mischief

At 7:59 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, damage to a change box was reported at Empire Car Wash.

Criminal Trespass

At 10:32 a.m., on Central Dock, a transient camp was reported near the Coos History Museum.

At 4:20 p.m. on South 7th Street, a subject refused to leave.

Assault

At 12:20 p.m. on Date Street, a possible assault was reported.

City Code

At 4:58 p.m. on Central Avenue, a subject was observed smoking marijuana in front of a business.

Disorderly Conduct

At 5:00 p.m. on 6th Avenue, a report was made of a disorderly subject.

At 8:08 p.m. on South 11th Street, officers responded to a call of a subject blocking a driveway.

At 10:14 p.m. on Fenwick Street, a subject was reported screaming, yelling and making threats.

Dispute

At 5:37 p.m. on North Empire Boulevard, a dispute between neighbors was reported.

At 6:47 p.m., on Hemlock Avenue, a possible dispute was reported.

Shoplifter

At 7:44 p.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, Cassee McGinness was arrested for alleged theft 3 and cited in lieu of custody.

