COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Friday, April 17
Mental Subject
At 12:23 a.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
Suspicious Conditions
At 4:17 a.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street, suspicious conditions were reported.
Suspicious Vehicle
At 4:33 a.m. on North 28th Street, a suspicious vehicle was reported with the driver’s door open.
Alarm
At 5:19 a.m. on East Ingersoll Avenue, a business alarm at location went off.
At 11:42 a.m., on Thompson Road, a business alarm at location went off.
Welfare Check
At 7:11 a.m. on South 1st Street, a welfare check was requested.
At 1:30 p.m. on North Baxter Street, a welfare check was requested from a caller who believed their husband was contagious.
At 1:51 p.m., on South Cammann Street, a welfare check was requested.
Criminal Mischief
At 7:59 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, damage to a change box was reported at Empire Car Wash.
Criminal Trespass
At 10:32 a.m., on Central Dock, a transient camp was reported near the Coos History Museum.
At 4:20 p.m. on South 7th Street, a subject refused to leave.
Assault
At 12:20 p.m. on Date Street, a possible assault was reported.
City Code
At 4:58 p.m. on Central Avenue, a subject was observed smoking marijuana in front of a business.
Disorderly Conduct
At 5:00 p.m. on 6th Avenue, a report was made of a disorderly subject.
At 8:08 p.m. on South 11th Street, officers responded to a call of a subject blocking a driveway.
At 10:14 p.m. on Fenwick Street, a subject was reported screaming, yelling and making threats.
Dispute
At 5:37 p.m. on North Empire Boulevard, a dispute between neighbors was reported.
At 6:47 p.m., on Hemlock Avenue, a possible dispute was reported.
Shoplifter
At 7:44 p.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, Cassee McGinness was arrested for alleged theft 3 and cited in lieu of custody.
