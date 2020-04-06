Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COOS BAY POLICE LOG

Saturday, April 4

Prowler

At 2:03 a.m. on Date Avenue, a prowler was reported.

Suspicious Conditions

At 2:32 a.m. on North 14th Street and Juniper Avenue, a suspicious subject was reported.

At 2:42 a.m. on North 14th Street and Juniper Avenue, suspicious vehicle/subjects were reported.

At 2:43 a.m. on North 13th Street and Hemlock Avenue, a suspicious vehicle was reported.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle

At 7:45 a.m. on the 2100 block of South 15th Street, a stolen vehicle was reported.

Arrest

At 11:45 a.m. on Anderson and 5th Street, Mitchell Bissonnette, 36, was arrested for alleged theft 2 and cited in lieu of custody.

Criminal Mischief

At 12:24 p.m. on the 1200 block of North 13th Street, criminal mischief was reported.

At 12:38 p.m. on South Broadway Street, criminal mischief was reported.

At 2:44 p.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, criminal mischief was reported.

Dispute

At 12:31 p.m. on South Empire Boulevard, a neighbor dispute was reported.

Theft

At 1:59 p.m. on Ocean and Waterboard, theft of a cellphone was reported.

Illegal Camping

At 6:21 p.m. on East Anderson Avenue and South Bayshore, it was reported that a subject camped out under the tugboat on the pavilion.

Criminal Trespass

At 8:53 p.m. on South 1st Street, criminal trespass was reported.

At 10:03 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.

