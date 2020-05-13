Coos Bay Police Log
May 10
Abandoned Vehicle
At 11:52 a.m. on the 100 block of Fulton, an abandoned vehicle was reported.
Attempt to Locate
At 8:15 a.m. in the Coos Bay Area, CBPD attempted to locate a car at the request of Coos County. The car was not found.
Burglary
At 7:05 p.m. on Idaho Ave, the burglary of a residence was reported.
Criminal Mischief
At 11:19 a.m. at Empire Lakes, criminal mischief was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 1:34 p.m. on Taylor and Marple, criminal trespassing was reported.
Drinking on Unlicensed Premises
At 11:58 a.m. on 135 S Wall St, at Ed Lund Park, drinking on unlicensed premises was reported.
Driving While Suspended
At 12:23 p.m. on Central and 8th Ave, Britny Seratt, 30, was issued a ticket for driving while their license was suspended.
Harassment
At 8:34 p.m. om 1478 Myrtle Ave, possible harassment was reported.
Loud Noise
At 10:22 on 575 S 7th St at Bay Area Properties, loud teenagers were reported.
Shoplifter
At 11:25 a.m. at 130 N Cammann, a shoplifter was reported.
Suspicious Subject
At 8:55 p.m. on 6th Ave and D St, a subject trying to enter vehicles at the intersection was reported.
Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle
At 11:27 a.m. ay 245 S Wall St, the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported.
May 11
Theft
At 11:23 a.m. on 1155 S 5th St, at the Oregon Department of Transportation, the theft of services was reported in the form of dumping household trash in a non-public dumpster. This is an ongoing issue at the location and the suspect has not be identified.
Non-injury Accident
At 11:59 a.m. on Newmark and Empire, a non-injury accident involving property damage was reported.
Prowler
At 1:55 a.m. on 350 N Marple St, a possible prowler was reported. CBPD responded to the area and checked around the home but were unable to find anyone.
Fraud
At 2:21 p.m. on 2110 Thompson Rd, possible attempted fraud and a misrepresented rental were reported. A rental was posted on Craigslist that was found not to be as represented. The potential victim did not pay the perpetrator, who is believed to be located in Colorado. They were referred to the Department of Justice, which deals with internet crimes.
Driving While Suspended
At 9:54 a.m. at Empire Boat Ramp, Rose Korentzoff, 33, was issued a ticket for driving while their license was suspended.
At 11:42 a.m. on 1059 Evans Blvd at Bassett Hyland Fuel Center, Donald Crum, 40, was issue a ticket for driving while their license was suspended.
May 12
Criminal Mischief
At 11 a.m. on 200 N Ackerman Ave at Life Change Church, criminal mischief was reported.
Criminal Trespassing
At 10:37 a.m. on 1005 Newmark Ave at Cranberry Sweets, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 1:57 a.m. on 1103 Newmark Ave, at Empire Car Wash, criminal trespassing was reported.
Disorderly Conduct
At 2:29 p.m. on 300 W Anderson Ave at Ticor Title, disorderly conduct was reported.
At 8:01 p.m. on 1434 Southwest Blvd, at Englewood Market, disorderly conduct was reported.
Driving While Suspended
At 7:16 p.m. on the 1900 block of Channel Ave, Lance Elbert, 36, was issued a ticket for driving while their license was suspended.
At 8 p.m. on 3440 Ocean Blvd, Lana Rodriguez, 25, was issued a ticket for driving while their license was suspended.
At 8:37 p.m. on Flanagan and Lookout, Benjamin Pallas, 34, was issued a ticket for driving while their license was suspended.
Found Property
At 10:38 a.m. at Empire Lakes, a bike was found.
Harassment
At 12:56 a.m. on 1059 Evans Blvd, at Basset Hyland Chevron, harassment was reported.
Mental Subject
At 10:18 a.m. on 240 Ingersoll Ave, a mental subject was reported.
Narcotics Investigation
At 11:27 a.m. on Hwy 101 and Bay Park, a narcotics investigation was reported. A car was stopped and methamphetamines were seized. According to Captain Cal Mitts of SCINT, the case has been referred to the district attorney and no charges have been filed.
Recovered Property
At 12:51 p.m. on 245 Schoneman St, a stolen bike was recovered.
At 8:44 p.m. on the 700 block of S Empire Blvd, the possible location of a stolen vehicle was reported. On further investigation, it was found that the vehicle was not stolen. CBPD got in touch with the owner of the vehicle who asked that it be towed.
Suspicious Conditions
At 2:31 p.m. on N Bayshore, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 10:39 p.m. on 810 Central Ave at Fast Mart, suspicious conditions were reported.
Suspicious Vehicle
At 9:54 a.m. at Empire Boat ramp, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
Theft
At 4:59 p.m. on 2051 Newmark Ave, at Walmart, the theft of a bike was reported.
At 5:17 p.m. on Cammann St, the theft of $20 was reported but found to be unsubstantiated.
At 7:09 p.m. on 1020 S 1ST St, at Fred Meyer, a theft was reported but was handled civilly.
Traffic Hazard
At 4:09 p.m. on 6th and Commercial, a tree was reportedly in the roadway, causing a traffic hazard.
Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
At 11:53 a.m. on 355 S 8th St, the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported. The owner of the vehicle thought the it was stolen but later found it.
Violation of Protection Order
At 6:41 p.m. on Newmark Ave, the violation of a protection order was reported.
