July 9
1:47 a.m., graffiti calls, 400 Madison St., out on location at Madison Elementary School and Sunset Middle School for graffiti at both locations.
1:57 a.m., warrant service at N. 10th St. and W. Commercial Ave., arrested Janet Austin-Lincoln, 39, on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant chariing failure to appear on unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Austin-Lincoln was cited in lieu of custody.
7:27 a.m., subject previously trespassed and is back on the property at the Nancy Devereaux Center, 1200 Newmark Ave. Cortny Ann Libbett, 36, was cited in lieu of custody on charges of criminal trespass 2, disorderly conduct 2 and interfering with an officer.
9:53 a.m., criminal trespassing at Burger King, 2021 Newmark Ave. Arrested Cortny Ann Libbett, 36, on the charge of criminal trespass 2. Libbett was cited in lieu of custody.
11:23 a.m., warrant service at the Choshi Bridge in Mingus Park, as the result of a patrol check, Shad Scott Ebinger, 49, was cited in lieu of custody on a Curry County warrant charging failure to appear on an original charge of criminal trespass 2.
1:18 p.m., shoplifter at Fred Meyer, 1020 S. First St. Arrested Sarah Martin, 25, on a charge of theft 3. Martin was cited in lieu of custody.
1:20 p.m., theft and criminal trespassing reported at Whit Industries, 1475 Ocean Blvd.
7:59 p.m, theft of services reported at The Boat restaurant, 102 E. Hall Ave.
9:02 p.m., arrested David Breakfield, 35, on charges of DUII in the 3200 block of Tremont Ave. Breakfield was cited in lieu of custody.
9:39 p.m., illegal camping reported in the 1900 block of Thompson Road.
11:25 p.m., arrested Chaira C. Fall, 28, on a charge of driving while suspended in the area of Ocean Blvd. and Highland Ave. Fall was cited in lieu of custody.
(July 10 logs not available)
July 11
12:52 a.m., report of gun shots fired on Empire Blvd. by Kelley's RV.
5:52 a.m., cited Raleigh Contreras, 38, on a charge of harassment in the 1800 block of Thompson Road.
7:28 a.m., cited Milisa Elaine Sapp, 43, on a charge of disorderly conduct 2 in the 100 block of Market Ave.
4:36 p.m., counterfeit money reported at 680 S. Wall St.
6:35 p.m., animal complaint at E. Anderson Ave. and Bayshore, baby seagull fell out of nest.
7:51 p.m., following a family dispute in the 3500 block of Yew Street, arrested Brian Csoros, 32, on a charge of domestic harassment; transported to the Coos County Jail.
8:15 p.m., Nichole Ruth Sokol, 28, was arrested on Country Club Road in Eugene on a Coos County Sheriff's Office warrant charging manslaughter 1, assault 2, assault 3, DUII, reckless driving and three counts of reckless endangering another person. Sokol was lodged in the Lane County Jail.
10:59 p.m., arrested Christian Lee Timms, 37, at Newmark Ave. and Tremont Ave. on a charge of DUII. Timms was cited and released.
