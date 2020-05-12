May 8
Abandoned Vehicle
At 11:15 a.m. on the 1800 block of Thomas, an abandoned vehicle was reported.
At 9:34 p.m. on Fulton Ave and Wall St, an abandoned motorhome was reported.
Animal Neglect
At 11:21 a.m. on 2051 Newmark Ave at Walmart, animal neglect was reported.
Arrests
At 8:15 a.m. on 700 S Broadway St at Umpqua Bank, Robert Balch was arrested and charged in conjunction with a North Bend Police Department warrant for alleged Criminal Trespassing II and Failure to Appear. He was cited in lieu of custody.
At 3:05 p.m. on 1109 S 1st St, Danny Sager, 42, was arrested and charged for alleged Criminal Trespassing and Failure to Appear II. He was cited in lieu of custody.
Criminal Mischief
At 8:08 p.m. on 203 Costa Ct, a subject reportedly broke a window and tried to come in.
Criminal Trespass
At 10:13 on 155 S Empire Blvd, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 10:35 on 155 S Empire Blvd, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 10:46 on 700 S Broadway at Umpqua Bank, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 3:19 p.m. on 790 Anderson Ave, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 9:24 p.m. on 2051 Newmark Ave, at Walmart, criminal trespassing was reported.
Dispute
At 11:55 p.m. on 617 E St, a male subject was reportedly on the porch, yelling and holding a firearm. An officer was dispatched to the home but found no sign of crime or struggle. The sole male resident was leaving. No arrests were made.
Driving Complaint
At 8:57 on Newmark and Broadway, a road rage incident was reported.
Driving While Suspended
At 3:45 a.m. on D St at TNT Market, David Clark, 55, was issued a ticket for driving while their license was suspended.
At 10:57 a.m. on 123 Ocean Blvd at Harmony United Methodist Church, Roger Lankton, 55, was issued a ticket for driving while their license was suspended.
At 12:01 p.m. on Ocean and 28th Ave, Austin Hales, 21, was issued a ticket for driving while their license was suspended.
At 1:18 p.m. at 4th St and Anderson, Matthew Dixon, 35, was issued a ticket for driving while their license was suspended.
Juvenile Problem
At 2:23 p.m. on the 1200 block of Fenwick, a complaint regarding juveniles riding scooters was reported.
Mental Subject
At 6:16 a.m. on 123 Ocean Blvd are Harmony United Method Church, a mental subject was reported.
At 4:34 p.m. at 1200 Newmark Ave, at the Nancy Devereaux Center, a mental subject was reported.
Patrol Request
At 3:26 p.m. 1415 Holloway Mews, a citizen requested additional patrols due to suspicious foot traffic in the area.
Smoke
At 11:12 p.m. at Anderson and Central, the strong odor of smoke was reported, but officers were unable to locate the source.
At 11:36 p.m. in the Engelwood area, a CBPD officer was flagged down by a person who reported heavy smoke in the area. The officer also smelled wood smoke but could not locate a source. There were no corresponding fire calls or additional reports.
Suspicious Conditions
At 2:32 p.m. on Alder and Bayshore, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 8:51 p.m. on the 500 block of N Morrison St, a mailbox was reportedly open.
Suspicious Subject
At 11:42 p.m. on 1434 Southwest Boulevard, a suspicious subject was reportedly observed for several hours.
Suspicious Vehicle
At 9:14 p.m. on 2051 Newmark Ave, at Walmart, a suspicious vehicle was reportedly circling the parking lot.
Theft
At 11:15 a.m. at 149 S 7TH St at McKays, theft was reported.
At 9:12 p.m. on 169 N 2nd St at Checkerberry’s the theft of a duffle bag was reported.
Threat
At 8:37 p.m. on Koos Bay Blvd, a subject reportedly threatened to kill a puppy. Officers were unable to confirm the case.
May 9
Abandoned Vehicle
At 3:02 a.m. on Fulton Ave and Wall St, an abandoned motorhome was reported.
Arrests
At 3:35 p.m. on 2051 Newmark Ave, at Walmart, Edward Eldridge, 63, was charged with alleged Criminal Trespass I and Theft III. He had also allegedly previously trespassed inside the store. Eldridge was cited in lieu of custody.
At 4:16 p.m. on 230 E Johnson Ave, at Safeway, James Quintana, 30, was charged with alleged Criminal Trespass II. He was cited in lieu of custody.
Criminal Mischief
At 8:51 a.m. on 253 S Broadway, at Bay Appliance, criminal mischief was reported.
At 10:05 p.m. on Ingersoll Ave and S 5th St, a male subject was observed punching a hole in a trailer parked at the lot. Officers were dispatched to the scene but did not locate the subject.
Criminal Trespass
At 7:25 a.m. on 1313 North Bayshore Dr, at the Red Lion Inn, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 7:42 a.m. on 1545 N Bayshore Dr at Hot Stuff Car Wash, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 8:18 a.m. on 1545 N Bayshore Dr at Hot Stuff Car Wash, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 2:25 p.m. on the 1100 block of S 1st St, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 8:51 p.m. on 1020 S 1ST, at Fred Meyer, criminal trespassing and a possible theft were reported.
At 8:56 p.m on 1445 N Bayshore Dr, at Motel 6, criminal trespassing was reported.
Disorderly Conduct
At 1:48 a.m. on 1059 Evans Blvd, a subject was reportedly yelling.
At 6:45 p.m. on 151 Norman Ave, at Sea Mist Apartments, a subject was reportedly yelling and throwing items into the roadway.
Dog at Large
At 1:57 p.m. on the 900 block of S 4th St, a dog was reportedly at large.
Driving Complaint
At 11:13 p.m. on Hwy 101 and Stockpot, CBPD was alerted to a possible impaired driver, but were unable to locate the subject.
Driving While Suspended
At 3:42 a.m. on S 4th St and Hall Ave, Brian Danforth, 42, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while his license were suspended. At the same time, Nicole Blondell, 36, was also issued a ticket for alleged Alteration of Plate.
At 11:02 p.m. on 123 Ocean Blvd at Harmony United Methodist Church, Richard Mitchell, 78, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while suspended.
Illegal Dumping
At 11:39 a.m. on the 1800 block of Thomas, illegal dumping was reported.
Lost Property
At 2:52 p.m. on Lockhart and Southwest Blvd, lost property was reported.
Loud Noise
At 12:03 a.m. a man yelling near S 7th and Anderson Ave was reported.
At 9 p.m. on 1290 Yew St, a loud noise was reported. The reporting party said the noise may have been gunshots but the noise seemed to be too loud. The sound was also heard in North Bend. Officers from both cities investigated attempted to locate the source of the noise but were unable to find it. The sound is assumed to be fireworks.
At 9:09 p.m. on S 4TH St between Hall and Ingersoll, a loud party was reportedly happening, and had been since 3 p.m.
Mental Subject
At 8:09 p.m. on 1003 Fulton Ave, a mental subject was reported.
Suspicious Conditions
At 1:21 a.m. on 102 E Hall Ave at The Boat, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 5:49 a.m. on Central Ave and Ocean Blvd, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 2 p.m. on the 500 block of N Morrison, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 2:07 p.m. in the Coos Bay area, suspicious conditions were reported when a caller asked for information while looking for her friend and hung up. Officers and dispatch reached out the caller twice, who reportedly said she was fine.
At 4:05 p.m. on the 1900 block of Cottonwood, suspicious conditions were reported.
Suspicious Subject
At 8:14 a.m. on the 300 block of S 5th St, a suspicious subject was reported.
At 2:41 p.m. on 4th and Johnson, a suspicious subject was reported.
At 5:30 p.m. on 183 Norman Ave, a subject was reportedly in a dumpster.
Suspicious Vehicle
At 10:32 p.m. on Pacific and S Cammann, a suspicious vehicle was reportedly observed stopping at mailboxes.
Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
At 7:10 a.m. on 473 10th Ave, the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported.
