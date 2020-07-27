July 22
5:41 a.m., criminal trespassing at Bay Area Hospital, 1775 Thompson Road, subject refusing to leave business.
5:52 a.m., illegal camping at Farr's True Value Hardware, 880 S. First St.
6:31 a.m., disorderly conduct in the area of Central Ave. and Second St.
7:08 a.m., fraud reported in the 500 block of Puerta Vista Drive.
7:22 a.m., stolen bicycle recovered at World Pawn, 1980 Sherman Ave.
8:32 a.m., disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Broadway Ave.
8:51 a.m., assist outside agency (Bandon Police Department) in the 800 block of Webster Ave. Bandon PD arrested Crystal Bolen, 33, on a North Bend Police Department warrant charging burglary 2 and criminal trespassing 2. Bolen was cited and released.
9:13 a.m., theft of bicycle in the 1100 block of Commercial Ave.
10:12 a.m., non-injury accident in the 1000 block of Broadway Ave.
10:14 a.m., criminal trespassing at Safeway, 230 E. Johnson Ave., suspicious subject harassing customers coming in and out of the store.
10:15 a.m., criminal mischief in the 300 block of Ocean Blvd
11:38 a.m., damage to city property repoted at East Anderson Ave. and South Bayshore Drive.
12:03 p.m., shoplifing reported at Fred Meyer, 1020 S. First St.
12:08 p.m., fraud reported in the 1400 block of N. 10th Court.
12:22 p.m., attempted burglary reported in the 800 block of S. Fifth St.
12:30 p.m., arrested Terry Lee Handsaker, 66, at Fred Meyer, 1020 S. First St., on a charge of criminal trespassing 2.
1:32 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 1600 block of Coos River Highway.
3:06 p.m., illegal camping at Lower Empire Lakes.
3:40 p.m., assault reported in the area of Michigan and Schoneman. Found woman on side of road who has been sprayed with some sort of chemical, possibly pepper spray.
4:21 p.m., illegal camping reported in the area of Ocean Blvd., and Waterboard.
4:24 p.m., family dispute in the 200 block of N. Empire Blvd.
4:23 p.m., dispute in the 1000 block of Anderson Ave. Subjects fighting outside location.
7:20 p.m., driving while suspended ticket issued at Flanagan Ave. and Morrison St.
8:44 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 1600 block of Coos River Highway.
9 p.m., driving while suspended ticket issued in the area of S. Cammann St. and Newmark Ave.
9:16 p.m., neighbor dispute in the 300 block of S. Marple St.
9:21 p.m., harassment reported in the 200 block of N. Empire Blvd.
9:51 p.m., criminal mischief reported at Second and Park.
10:43 p.m., caller at Englewood Market reported they just heard a wreck near location, running down to get further information. Arrested Charlotte Barrera, 34, on a charge of DUII. Barrera cited and released.
11:49 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 1600 block of Coos River Highway.
11:59 p.m., loud noise reported in the 1600 block of N. 19th St.
