COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Monday, April 13
Disorderly Conduct
At 1:02 a.m. on the 200 block of North Main, disorderly conduct was reported.
At 11:29 a.m. on Thomas Street, a disorderly subject was reported.
At 7:40 p.m. on 35th and Vine, it was reported that a subject was screaming and yelling.
At 8:38 p.m. on 35th and Vine, disorderly conduct was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 1:03 a.m. on Newmark Avenue in Empire at the 7-Eleven, a subject was refusing to leave location.
At 1:45 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Gooney’s, trespass was reported.
At 2:07 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, a subject at location was causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.
At 5:32 p.m. on East Johnson Avenue at Safeway, criminal trespass was reported.
At 11:33 p.m. on West Central Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
Theft
At 7:23 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Charter, theft was reported.
At 1:07 p.m. on Schoneman Street and Newmark Avenue, theft was reported.
At 3:49 p.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, a shoplifter was reported.
At 8:09 p.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, a shoplifter was reported.
At 9:17 p.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, a shoplifter was reported and a request was made for the subject to be trespassed from business.
At 10:15 p.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, a shoplifter was reported.
Burglary
At 10:07 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard, a storage unit was broken into.
Death Message
At 11:09 a.m. on Noble Avenue, a request was made to assist with next of kin notification.
Mental Subject
At 2:50 p.m. on South 11th Street at the Waterfall Clinic, a mental subject was reported.
At 10:24 p.m. on Vine Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
Arrest
At 5:10 p.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, Stephen Branton, 68, was arrested off a Curry County Sheriff’s Office warrant for the alleged charge of theft 3. Branton was cited in lieu of custody with court date and time.
At 7:29 p.m. on Central Avenue and 11th Street, Kevin Barton, 56, was arrested for alleged criminal mischief 3.
At 7:54 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Dustin Anderson, 36, was arrested as a result of call regarding criminal trespass and shoplifting from business. He was arrested for alleged criminal trespass 1 and theft 2. He was cited in lieu of custody and released.
Dispute
At 7:44 p.m. on 2nd and Park, a possible dispute was reported.
