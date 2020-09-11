Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Sept. 9

2:10 a.m. Suspicious conditions at Ocean Boulevard and Radar Road

6:57 a.m. Suspicious subject near Three Rivers Casino

7:10 a.m. Suspicious subject near Cascade Farm and Outdoor

9:52 a.m. Tad Roane arrested for probation violation. Booked in Coos County Jail.

10:52 a.m. Briana Lynn Hutchinson arrested on multiple warrants in 200 block of North Baxter Street.

Sept. 8

4:45 a.m. Mail theft in 500 block of 11th Avenue

5:20 a.m. Suspicious conditions in 500 block of South Empire Boulevard

9:16 a.m. Suspicious conditions in 1200 block of Sanford Street

11:16 a.m. Criminal mischief in 500 block of North Main Street

12:25 p.m. Attempted arson in 200 block of South Schoneman Street

12:40 p.m. Indecent exposure on Newmark Avenue

12:49 p.m. Indecent exposure on Newmark Avenue

2:41 p.m. Indecent exposure on Newmark Avenue

5:17 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 1200 block of Crocker Street

9:30 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 1300 block of Lakeshore Drive

Sept. 7

12:00 a.m. Suspicious conditions near Franz Bread Outlet

10:54 a.m. Suspicious subject at I Street and Sixth Avenue

4:51 p.m. Suspicious conditions near All Coast Saw & Garden

5:08 p.m. Theft of services at Second Street Car Wash

5:23 p.m. Burglary in 1200 block of South Eighth Street

5:46 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 500 block of West Anderson Avenue

7:15 p.m. Fight at Harmony United Methodist Church

Sept. 6

8:36 a.m. Suspicious conditions at North Sixth Street and Kingwood Avenue

1:29 p.m. Suspicious subject at 11th and Ingersoll

6:09 p.m. Suspicious subject in 200 block of South Seventh Street

7:09 p.m. Suspicious subject at Madison Street and Garfield Avenue

7:19 p.m. Theft of cans in 200 block of D Street

9:20 p.m. Suspicious subject at Fourth Street Bi-Mart

Sept. 5

1:05 a.m. Robbery in 700 block of South Fourth Street

2:33 a.m. Shilo Stephen Dockery arrested on warrant for suspicion of robbery, theft, criminal trespass and harassment near Bunker Hill 7-11. Booked in Coos County Jail.

10:22 a.m. Threats with machete reported near Empire lakes

2:46 p.m. Suspicious subject in 3200 block of Pacific Loop

10:39 p.m. Arrest for DUII at 10th Street and Central Avenue

10:52 p.m. Suspicious subject at Johnson Avenue and South Fourth Street

11:22 p.m. Stabbing at Front Street and Cedar Avenue

Sept. 4

7:59 a.m. Suspicious conditions at Golden Avenue and Second Court Alley

8:33 a.m. Burglary in 700 block of North 14th Street

1:50 p.m. Burglary in 1400 block of Juniper Avenue

3:20 p.m. Mail theft in 500 block of North Morrison Street

Sept. 3

10:27 a.m. Suspicious subject at Johnson Avenue and South Seventh Street

4:20 p.m. Suspicious conditions at Lakeshore Drive and Stillwater Drive

5:47 p.m. Suspicious conditions near Empire Lakes

6:33 p.m. Burglary in 1700 block of Ocean Boulevard

Sept. 2

6:24 a.m. Suspicious subject in 200 block of North Schoneman Avenue

8:57 a.m. Suspicious conditions at South Main Street and Newmark Avenue

9:03 a.m. Criminal mischief in 100 block of Student Way

9:15 a.m. Theft of pressure washers in 15000 block of Southwest Boulevard

10:09 p.m., theft of lawn tools in 1000 block of F Street

5:27 p.m. Suspicious subject in 100 block of Laclair Street

7:38 p.m. Suspicious subject in 1700 block of Newmark Avenue

9:43 p.m. Suspicious subject in 200 block of East Johnson Avenue

11:53 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 300 block of South Marple Street

Sept. 1

1:41 a.m. Deceased subject in 1000 block of Plymouth Avenue

6:51 a.m. Burglary in 200 block of Laclair Street

9:59 a.m. Theft of tools in 1000 block of Fenwick Avenue

4:11 p.m. Suspicious conditions near Empire Lakes

