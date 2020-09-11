Sept. 9
2:10 a.m. Suspicious conditions at Ocean Boulevard and Radar Road
6:57 a.m. Suspicious subject near Three Rivers Casino
7:10 a.m. Suspicious subject near Cascade Farm and Outdoor
9:52 a.m. Tad Roane arrested for probation violation. Booked in Coos County Jail.
10:52 a.m. Briana Lynn Hutchinson arrested on multiple warrants in 200 block of North Baxter Street.
Sept. 8
4:45 a.m. Mail theft in 500 block of 11th Avenue
5:20 a.m. Suspicious conditions in 500 block of South Empire Boulevard
9:16 a.m. Suspicious conditions in 1200 block of Sanford Street
11:16 a.m. Criminal mischief in 500 block of North Main Street
12:25 p.m. Attempted arson in 200 block of South Schoneman Street
12:40 p.m. Indecent exposure on Newmark Avenue
12:49 p.m. Indecent exposure on Newmark Avenue
2:41 p.m. Indecent exposure on Newmark Avenue
5:17 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 1200 block of Crocker Street
9:30 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 1300 block of Lakeshore Drive
Sept. 7
12:00 a.m. Suspicious conditions near Franz Bread Outlet
10:54 a.m. Suspicious subject at I Street and Sixth Avenue
4:51 p.m. Suspicious conditions near All Coast Saw & Garden
5:08 p.m. Theft of services at Second Street Car Wash
5:23 p.m. Burglary in 1200 block of South Eighth Street
5:46 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 500 block of West Anderson Avenue
7:15 p.m. Fight at Harmony United Methodist Church
Sept. 6
8:36 a.m. Suspicious conditions at North Sixth Street and Kingwood Avenue
1:29 p.m. Suspicious subject at 11th and Ingersoll
6:09 p.m. Suspicious subject in 200 block of South Seventh Street
7:09 p.m. Suspicious subject at Madison Street and Garfield Avenue
7:19 p.m. Theft of cans in 200 block of D Street
9:20 p.m. Suspicious subject at Fourth Street Bi-Mart
Sept. 5
1:05 a.m. Robbery in 700 block of South Fourth Street
2:33 a.m. Shilo Stephen Dockery arrested on warrant for suspicion of robbery, theft, criminal trespass and harassment near Bunker Hill 7-11. Booked in Coos County Jail.
10:22 a.m. Threats with machete reported near Empire lakes
2:46 p.m. Suspicious subject in 3200 block of Pacific Loop
10:39 p.m. Arrest for DUII at 10th Street and Central Avenue
10:52 p.m. Suspicious subject at Johnson Avenue and South Fourth Street
11:22 p.m. Stabbing at Front Street and Cedar Avenue
Sept. 4
7:59 a.m. Suspicious conditions at Golden Avenue and Second Court Alley
8:33 a.m. Burglary in 700 block of North 14th Street
1:50 p.m. Burglary in 1400 block of Juniper Avenue
3:20 p.m. Mail theft in 500 block of North Morrison Street
Sept. 3
10:27 a.m. Suspicious subject at Johnson Avenue and South Seventh Street
4:20 p.m. Suspicious conditions at Lakeshore Drive and Stillwater Drive
5:47 p.m. Suspicious conditions near Empire Lakes
6:33 p.m. Burglary in 1700 block of Ocean Boulevard
Sept. 2
6:24 a.m. Suspicious subject in 200 block of North Schoneman Avenue
8:57 a.m. Suspicious conditions at South Main Street and Newmark Avenue
9:03 a.m. Criminal mischief in 100 block of Student Way
9:15 a.m. Theft of pressure washers in 15000 block of Southwest Boulevard
10:09 p.m., theft of lawn tools in 1000 block of F Street
5:27 p.m. Suspicious subject in 100 block of Laclair Street
7:38 p.m. Suspicious subject in 1700 block of Newmark Avenue
9:43 p.m. Suspicious subject in 200 block of East Johnson Avenue
11:53 p.m. Suspicious conditions in 300 block of South Marple Street
Sept. 1
1:41 a.m. Deceased subject in 1000 block of Plymouth Avenue
6:51 a.m. Burglary in 200 block of Laclair Street
9:59 a.m. Theft of tools in 1000 block of Fenwick Avenue
4:11 p.m. Suspicious conditions near Empire Lakes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In