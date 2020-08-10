July 27
12:26 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Idaho Ave.
12:40 a.m., foot patrol at Mingus Park.
12:52 a.m., driving while suspended, ticket issued, at Newport and Flanagan.
1:14 a.m., out with subjects illegally camping behind Farr's.
1:16 a.m., criminal trespassing at St. Monica Catholic Church, 357 S. Sixth St.
2:30 a.m., criminal trespassing/illegal camping at Bay Burger, 1175 Newmark Ave.
5:07 a.m., mental subject in the 500 block of Central Ave.
7:38 a.m., person stop in the 600 block of Broadway.
7:42 a.m., criminal mischief, vehicle damaged at Visitor Information Center, 50 E. Central Ave.
8:06 a.m., criminal trespassing at Star of Hope, 1125 S. First ST., arrested Alvaro Limon, Jr., 25, on a charge of unlawful entry into a motorl vehicle. Limon was cited in lieu of custody.
8:16 a.m., disorderly conduct reported at Johnson and S. Broadway.
8:38 a.m., warrant service at Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Arrested Latisha Karen Nealeigh, 31, on a charge of failure to appear on original charge of DUII.
9:08 a.m., theft of cash and card in the 100 block of Norman Ave.
10:20 a.m., mental subject in the 500 block of Central Ave.
10:28 a.m., suspicious vehicle at S. Morrison and Marshall.
10:41 a.m., mental subject at Stor N Lok, 1330 Newmark Ave.
11:42 a.m., harassment reported in Bunker Hill, relayed call from Coos County Sheriff's Office.
11:48 a.m., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1400 block of N. Bayshore, subject refusing to return vehicle. Parties contacted, vehicle has been returned.
11:50 a.m., delivered emergency message in the 1300 block of N. Eighth St.
1:10 p.m., theft reported at Fast Mart, 810 Central Ave., arrested Daniel Duran, 60. Duran cited in lieu of custody for theft 3.
1:20 p.m., threats reported in the 200 block of S. Broadway.
1:23 p.m., counterfeit money reported in the Coos Bay area, citizen turned in counterfeit money has "play copy money" and "specimen" directly printed on the bill. Unknown where he received it.
1:26 p.m., disorderly conduct reported at McKay's in Empire, 130 N. Cammann St.
2:14 p.m., assited fire department with brush fire reported at Lower Empire Lakes.
2:23 p.m., caller at 7-Eleven, 1075 Newmark Ave., in Empire concerned for subject having some sort of mental health issue.
2:28 p.m., accident at 1785 Ocean Blvd., Monarch Mini Storage.
2:29 p.m., welfare check on family in the 500 block of 11th Ave., that they have not talked to in six months.
3:02 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of S. Fourth St., subject hitting vehicle with rock. Arrested Daniel Duran, 60 on charges of criminal mischief 1 and interfering with police. Duran was cited in lieu of custody.
3:21 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 100 block of Norman Ave.
3:30 p.m., disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Schetter Ave., subject walking into traffic and yelling.
2:34 p.m., criminal trespassig reported at Fred Meyer, 1020 S. First St., arrested Mitchell Bissonnette, 37, on a charge of criminal trespass 2. Bissonnette was cited in lieu of custody.
3:36 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 500 block of Schetter Ave.
3:38 p.m., hit and run accident reported at Grocery Outlet, 1385 Newmark Ave.
3:44 p.m., stolen vehicle recovered at Coos County Sheriff's Office.
4:09 p.m., theft of package in mail in the 700 block of Pacific Ave.
5:17 p.m., criminal trespassing at Bay Area Hospital, 1775 Thompson Road. Subject at location has been discharged and is refusing to leave. Arrested Daniel Duran, 60, in a charge of criminal trespass 2. Duran was cited in lieu of custody.
4:30 p.m., criminal trespassing at Farr's True Value Hardware, 880 S. First St.
5:01 p.m., shoplifter reported at McKay's, 149 S. Seventh St. Arrested Daniel Duran, 60, on a charge of Theft 3. Duarn was cited in lieu of custody.
5:17 p.m., criminal trespassint in the 800 block of Central Ave., observing subject in area who was previously trespassed from store.
6:11 p.m., criminal trespassing at Freedom Laundry Wash & Fold, 1155 Newmark Ave.
6:52 p.m., burglary reported in the 1000 block of S. Fourth St.
7:06 p.m., menacing reported at E. Anderson Ave. and Bayshore Drive.
7:21 p.m., disorderly subject reported at church on Central Ave., arrested Mitchell Wayne Bissonnette on charges of disorderly conduct 2 and unlawful littering. Bissonnette cited in lieu of custody.
7:35 p.m., theft reported at Walmart, 2051 Newmark AVe.
7:39 p.m., suspicious conditions at Verizon, 85 E. Hall Ave.
8:21 p.m., suspicious conditions at Safeway, 230 E. Johnson Ave.
8:29 p.m., suspicious conditions at Ocean Blvd. and Central Ave.
8:47 p.m., criminal mischief reported at Empire Boat Dock, 295 Hollard St.
8:51 p.m., burglary, possible break-in at old Spotlight Country Bar & Nightclub, 1088 Newmark Ave.
9:11 p.m., illegal fireworkd in the 900 block of Michigan Ave.
9:23 p.m., disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Central Ave., subject yelling and making threats.
9:50 p.m., family dispute, possibly domestic, in the 100 block of LaClair St.
