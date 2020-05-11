Coos Bay Police Log
May 7
Abandoned Vehicle
At 9:27 a.m. at Empire Boat Dock, an abandoned ATV was reported.
Arrests
At 3:34 a.m. on 180 NW 5th St, Corvallis, Corvallis Police Department arrested Melissa Cornett, 33 on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant. She was charged with alleged Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Attempt to Assault a Public Safety Officer, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass II.
Criminal Trespass
At 5:38 p.m. on 953 Stillwater Dr, criminal trespassing was reported.
Disorderly Conduct
At 11:36 a.m. on N 10th St and W Commercial Ave, disorderly conduct was reported.
At 5:40 p.m. on 2021 Newmark Ave at Burger King, disorderly conduct with an open container was reported.
At 7:37 p.m. on Newmark Ave and Wallace, disorderly conduct was reported.
At 10:07 p.m. on Market Ave and N 2nd St, disorderly conduct was reported
Dispute
At 1:32 p.m. on 1207 Embarcadero Circle, a dispute was reported.
Dog at Large
At 12:17 on 245 S Schoneman St and Woodland Ave, a dog was reportedly at large.
Driving Complaint
At 8:45 a.m. on S Broadway, a driving complaint was reported.
At 9:21 a.m. on the 2000 block of Newmark, a driving complain was reported.
At 5:31 p.m. on S 11th and Elrod, a possible drunk driver was reported, but officers were unable to locate the driver.
At 8:48 p.m. on the 500 block of N Morrison, a driving complaint was reported.
Driving While Suspended
At 10:32 a.m. on Sherman and Tower, Jennifer Johnson, 36, was issued a ticket for driving while their license was suspended.
Fraud
At 3:17 p.m. on 1988 Newmark Ave at Southwestern Community College, fraud was reported.
Harassment
At 2:24 a.m. on Southwest Blvd and Washington, harassment was reported.
At 9:33 p.m. on 8th St and Donnelly St, harassment was reported.
Illegal Camping
At 12:01 p.m. at Mingus Park, illegal camping was reported.
Lost Dog
At 8 p.m. on Evans Blvd and S Front St, a lost dog was reported.
Loud Music
At 12:56 p.m. on the 1000 block of S 7th St, loud music was reported.
Mental Subject
At 11:34 a.m. at Mingus Park, a mental subject was reported.
At 2:46 p.m. on the 1700 block of Thompson, a mental subject was reported.
At 4 p.m. on 960 Arago, a mental subject was reported.
Non-Injury Accident
At 6:03 p.m. on 2051 Newmark, at Walmart, a non-injury accident was reported.
Phone Harassment
At 12:45 p.m. at 783 S Broadway St, phone harassment was reported.
Recovered Property
At 1:34 p.m. on 155 S Empire Blvd, possible recovered stolen property was reported, but officers were unable to locate the property.
Suspicious Conditions
At 12:08 p.m. on 1955 N 8TH St, suspicious conditions were reported.
Suspicious Subject
At 12:13 a.m. on 971 S Broadway St at Porters RV, a suspicious was reported.
At 2:32 a.m. on Ocean Blvd and Central, a suspicious subject was reported.
At 9:36 p.m. at 776 S 2nd St at Habitat for Humanity, a suspicious subject was reported.
At 11:20 p.m. on 550 S 4TH St, at BiMart, a suspicious subject was reported.
Theft
At 10:21 p.m. on Newmark Ave and Main St, the theft of a bicycle was reported.
Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle
At 1:36 p.m. on 1800 N 28th St at Alder Acres RV Park, a report was received that a trailer was broken into.
At 7:56 p.m. on 1988 Newmark Ave at Southwestern Oregon Community College, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft was reported.
