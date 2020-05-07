Coos Bay Police Log
May 5
Animal at Large
At 9:37 p.m. on N Morrison and Pirates Ct, an animal at large was reported.
Abandoned Vehicle
At 10:22 a.m. on 420 N Wasson St, an abandoned vehicle was reported.
At 4:25 p.m. on the 800 block of Augustine, an abandoned vehicle was reported.
At 4:32 p.m. on the 1000 block of Anderson Ave, an abandoned vehicle was reported.
Assisting an Outside Agency
At 12:25 p.m. on 899 D St, at TNT Market, CBPD assisted Oregon State Patrol in an incident involving Kristin Rexine.
Criminal Trespass
At 7:39 a.m. on 1075 Newmark Ave, at the 7-11 convenience store, a subject who had also allegedly previously trespassed at the location allegedly threatened the clerk.
At 10:12 a.m. on the 800 block of S 1st St, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 11:28 a.m. on 772 S Broadway St, at McDonald’s, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 2:01 p.m. at 85 E Hall Ave, a subject was reportedly causing problems and refused to leave the property.
At 7:17 p.m. on 1445 N Bayshore Dr, at Motel 6, a subject reportedly refused to leave.
Civil Standby
At 4:44 p.m. at 1745 Newmark Ave, a request for civil standby was reported.
Disorderly Conduct
At 2:25 p.m. on 1103 Newmark Ave, at Empire Car Wash, a subject was reportedly harassing customers.
At 8:38 p.m. on 1200 Newmark Ave, an incidence of disorderly conduct was reported.
At 8:47 p.m. on 525 W Anderson Ave, an incidence of multiple disorderly subjects was reported.
At 8:53 p.m. on 810 Central Ave at Fast Mart, CBPD was advised of a subject in the middle of the road.
Disturbance
At 6:51 p.m. on 1775 Thompson Rd, at Bay Area Hospital, a disturbance was reported.
Dispute
At 12:02 a.m. on 617 E St, a family dispute was reported.
At 6:52 p.m. on 1677 Newmark Ave, a dispute was reported.
At 8:10 p.m. on 1032 S. 4th St, a dispute was reported.
At 9:57 p.m. on 617 E St, a dispute was reported.
Domestic Assault
At 1:53 p.m. on 1063 S 4th St, Apt 3, an incident in which the victim’s granddaughter allegedly assaulted them was reported.
Dog Bark
At 11:48 p.m.in the area of 1210 N 7th St, a dog was reportedly barking and an officer performed a welfare check.
Driving Complaint
At 6:21 a.m. on 10th St and Anderson Ave, a complaint of a vehicle with an excessively loud muffler was reported.
At 2:33 p.m. on the 600 block of N Morrison, a driving complaint was reported.
At 5:39 p.m. on Lakeshore and Seabreeze, a driving complaint was reported.
At 8:55 p.m. on 1st St and Johnson, a driving complaint was reported.
Driving While Suspended
At 8:15 p.m. on 6th St and F St, Casey Mather, 34, was issued a ticket for driving while suspended.
Drinking on Unlicensed Premises
At 2:39 p.m. on 1200 Newmark Ave, an incident of drinking on unlicensed premises was reported.
Family Dispute
At 11:48 p.m. on 430 9th Ave, Merle Moody, 54, was arrested and charged with alleged Domestic Harassment in connection with a family dispute. In lieu of custody, he was cited and released.
Found Property
At 10:54 a.m. on 16th Ave and Applewood Dr, a cell phone was found.
Illegal Camping
At 9:28 a.m. on 100 Fulton Ave, complaints of persons camping outside the wastewater treatment plant in Empire were reported.
At 2:50 p.m. at Empire Boat Ramp, an incident of illegal camping was reported.
Injury Accident
At 2:37 p.m. on 6th Ave and H St, a CBPD officer assisted with an information exchange in an injury accident.
Juvenile Problem
At 10:05 a.m. on 139 S 10th St, an out of control juvenile was reported.
At 4:25 p.m. on 1600 Maxwell St, a juvenile problem was reported.
At 5:06 p.m. on 1600 Maxwell St, a juvenile problem was reported.
Loud Noise
At 9:58 p.m. on 1392 N 8th St, loud noise was reported.
Mental Subject
At 5:37 a.m. on 1137 Anderson Ave, a mental subject was reported.
At 11:36 p.m. on 1137 Anderson Ave, a mental subject was reported.
Phone Harassment
At 9:30 a.m. on 275 N Broadway, phone harassment was reported.
Suspicious Conditions
At 12:55 a.m. on Fulton Ave and S Wasson St, suspicious conditions were reported. According to the CBPD Press Log, officer Jordan Moeller stopped at vehicle and two persons fled.
At 2:20 a.m. on 187 S. 2nd St at Rife’s Home Furniture, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 4:45 p.m. on 1478 Myrtle Ave, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 8:45 p.m. on 766 S. 1st St, suspicious conditions were reported.
At 9:10 p.m. on 1445 Juniper Ave, suspicious conditions, possibly the result of an attempted break-in to a trailer at the location, were reported.
Suspicious Subject
At 7:05 a.m. on 1445 N Bayshore Dr, a woman was reportedly outside yelling and demanding information.
At 12:23 p.m. on Hall Ave and 1st, a suspicious subject was reported.
At 8:46 p.m. on 123 Ocean Blvd, at Harmony United Methodist Church, a suspicious subject was reported.
Suspicious Vehicle
At 12:33 a.m. on 3500 Ocean Blvd, at Metric Motorworks, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
At 12:21 p.m. on 1165 Evans Blvd, at O’Reilly Auto Parts, a subject was reportedly throwing items from a vehicle in the parking lot.
At 10:45 p.m. at the Frisbee Golf Parking Lot, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
Theft
At 9:37 a.m. on 898 Newmark Ave, the theft of a tow dolly was reported.
At 2:10 p.m. on 562 N Broadway St, at Natural Grocers, the theft of a shopping cart was reported.
Threat
At 8:44 a.m. on 1900 Woodland Dr in North Bend, it was reported that a patient allegedly called and made threats towards the doctor’s office at the location.
Traffic Hazard
At 4:22 a.m. on the 700 block of S. Wasson St, a sinkhole was reported.
Towed Vehicle
At 8:15 a.m. on 1264 Fenwick, a towed vehicle was reported.
