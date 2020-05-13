Coos Bay Police Log
May 11
Criminal Trespass
At 8:09 a.m. on 1020 S 1st St at Fred Meyer, a transient was reportedly harassing staff and customers.
At 10:16 a.m. on 880 S 1st St, transients were reportedly starting a warming fire.
At 12:45 p.m. on 810 Central Ave, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 7:44 p.m. om 1900 Woodland Dr, criminal trespassing was reported.
Disorderly Conduct
At 2:57 a.m. on 1020 S 1st St at Fred Meyer, a subject was reportedly yelling at employees in the parking lot.
At 5:08 a.m. on 1075 Newmark Ave, at 7-11 a woman was reportedly throwing rocks at vehicles.
At 11:58 a.m. on 253 Broadway St at Bay Area Appliance, it was reported that a man was disorderly. Criminal trespassing was also reported.
At 5:33 p.m. on 229 S Broadway St at the Egyptian Theater, urinating in public was reported.
At 6:43 p.m. on 7th St and Central Ave, disorderly conduct was reported.
Dispute
At 6:54 a.m. on 3345 Waite Ave, subjects were reportedly yelling.
Driving While Suspended
At 7:34 p.m. on 1075 Newmark Ave, Michael Clark, 33, was issued a ticket for driving while their license was suspended.
At 8:50 on Southwest and Oregon, Mary Bowman, 34, was issued a ticket for driving while their license is suspended.
Fraud
At 11:47 a.m. on 975 Anderson Ave, fraud was reported.
Harassment
At 2:42 p.m. on 114 N Wasson St, possible harassment was reported.
Hit and Run Accident
At 12:58 a.m. on 1075 Newmark Ave, at 7-11, a hit and run accident was reported.
At 7:30 p.m. on 519 Puerto Vista Dr, a hit and run accident was reported.
Illegal Burning
At 11:03 a.m. on 880 S 1st St at Farrs Hardware, illegal burning was reported.
Illegal Dumping
At 3:15 p.m. at Empire Lakes, a subject was reportedly illegally dumping trash.
Intoxicated Subject
At 8:42 a.m. on 1175 Newmark Ave at Burger Inn, an intoxicated subject was reported.
Suicidal Subject
At 2:30 p.m. on Arago Ave, a suicidal subject was reported.
Suspicious Subject
At 1:03 p.m. on 840 Ocean Blvd, a suspicious subject was reported.
Suspicious Vehicle
At 2:44 a.m. on 550 D St at Eastside Boat Ramp, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
At 11:08 p.m. on 2nd and Hall, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
Theft
At 7:41 a.m. on 1999 N 7TH St at South Coast Gospel Mission, the theft of a bike was reported.
At 10:57 a.m. on 1098 W Ingersoll Ave, the theft of minibikes and a scooter were reported.
At 4:48 p.m. on 1280 Crocker St, the theft of a license plate was reported.
At 6:28 p.m. on 1848 Thomas Ave, a theft was reported.
