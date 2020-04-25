Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COOS BAY POLICE LOG

Thursday, April 23

Suspicious Subject

At 12:51 a.m. on Highway 101 and Kruse, a suspicious subject was reported.

At 1:02 a.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, a suspicious subject was reported.

Unlawful Entry into Motor Vehicle

At 5:15 a.m. on Pacific Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle was reported.

At 7:53 a.m. on South Cammann Street, it was reported that a vehicle was entered and items taken.

Welfare Check

At 8:22 a.m. on Date Street, a welfare check was requested for a neighbor.

Arrest

At 9:01 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Dustin Anderson, 35, was arrested and referred to the District Attorney’s Office for alleged criminal trespass 2.

At 1:24 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Brian Acosta, 28, was cited in lieu of custody and released for alleged criminal trespass 2.

At 3:23 p.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, Daniel Brumlow, 43, was referred for alleged theft 3 and criminal trespass 2.

At 3:59 p.m. on the 500 block of Marple, Todd Pen, 44, was arrested for alleged assault 4 domestic and strangulation. Pen was transported to the Coos County Jail.

At 4:17 p.m. on South 4th Street at Bi-Mart, Michael Dunn, 37, was cited in lieu of custody and released for alleged five counts of criminal misconduct.

Disorderly Conduct

At 12:59 p.m. on South 4th Street at Bi-Mart, a disorderly subject was reported as well as a possible theft.

At 2:52 p.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, it was reported that a transient kicked the caller’s vehicle and threw beer on the windshield.

Criminal Trespass

At 2:35 p.m. on North Shoneman Street, criminal trespass was reported.

Mental Subject

At 2:56 p.m. on the 200 block of Anderson Avenue, a mental subject was reported.

At 10:48 p.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.

