COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Thursday, April 23
Suspicious Subject
At 12:51 a.m. on Highway 101 and Kruse, a suspicious subject was reported.
At 1:02 a.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, a suspicious subject was reported.
Unlawful Entry into Motor Vehicle
At 5:15 a.m. on Pacific Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle was reported.
At 7:53 a.m. on South Cammann Street, it was reported that a vehicle was entered and items taken.
Welfare Check
At 8:22 a.m. on Date Street, a welfare check was requested for a neighbor.
Arrest
At 9:01 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Dustin Anderson, 35, was arrested and referred to the District Attorney’s Office for alleged criminal trespass 2.
At 1:24 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Brian Acosta, 28, was cited in lieu of custody and released for alleged criminal trespass 2.
At 3:23 p.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, Daniel Brumlow, 43, was referred for alleged theft 3 and criminal trespass 2.
At 3:59 p.m. on the 500 block of Marple, Todd Pen, 44, was arrested for alleged assault 4 domestic and strangulation. Pen was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 4:17 p.m. on South 4th Street at Bi-Mart, Michael Dunn, 37, was cited in lieu of custody and released for alleged five counts of criminal misconduct.
Disorderly Conduct
At 12:59 p.m. on South 4th Street at Bi-Mart, a disorderly subject was reported as well as a possible theft.
At 2:52 p.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, it was reported that a transient kicked the caller’s vehicle and threw beer on the windshield.
Criminal Trespass
At 2:35 p.m. on North Shoneman Street, criminal trespass was reported.
Mental Subject
At 2:56 p.m. on the 200 block of Anderson Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
At 10:48 p.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In