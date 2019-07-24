COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Friday, July 19
Disturbance
At 9 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard, a possible assault was reported.
Noise Complaint
At 10:51 a.m. on Central Avenue, an illegal firework was reported.
Arrest
At 11:24 a.m. on Central Avenue, Oregon State Police arrested a subject on two Coos Bay Police Department warrants. James Guzman was arrested on two CBPD warrants with original charges for theft 3. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 2:46 p.m. on Newmark Avenue and Morrison Street, a Coos Bay Police Department warrant was served arrested Antonio Alamilla Mejia on the original charge of contempt of court. He was transported to Coos County Jail.
At 4:24 p.m. on Hall Avenue, a warrant service was done to arrest Rickey Leon Posey on a Malheu County warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of violation of driving while suspended. He was transported to Coos County Jail.
At 11:23 p.m. on Newmark Avenue and Ackerman Street, Leslie Eck was transported to Coos County Jail on a probation violation detainer.
Suicidal Subject
At 2:33 p.m. on Schoneman Street, a suicidal subject was reported.
Saturday, July 20
Arrest
At 1:18 a.m. on Marple Street and Montgomery Avenue, Cory Webber was transported to Coos County Jail on probation violation detainer.
At 7:18 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, James Ford was arrested after shoplifting for theft 3. Ford was transported to Coos County Jail.
At 8:49 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard and Hills Boulevard, Troy Newsted was arrested and transported to Coos County Jail on probation violation detainer.
At 11:51 p.m. on Bayshore Drive, an intoxicated subject was in custody and Stephen Edward Collins was arrested and transported to Coos County Jail on a Salem Police Department warrant with charged for criminal trespass, as well as probation violation detainer for Coos County.
Intoxicated Subject
At 9:40 a.m. on Empire Boulevard, an intoxicated subject was on a scooter trying to run over a resident.
Suspicious Subject
At 10:25 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, a suspicious subject was reported with a box cutter.
At 11:28 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, a subject was reported yelling in a wooded area.
Disorderly Conduct
At 11:50 a.m. on Broadway Street, a subject threatened their daughter.
Theft
At 5:18 p.m. on North Seventh Street, theft of dinner tray was reported.
Sunday, July 21
Arrest
At 2:05 a.m. in Grants Pass, Grants Pass Police arrested Misty Chambers on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant for probation violation with an original charge of theft 2.
At 2:13 a.m. in Eugene, Lauren Ashley Jennings was arrested by Eugene Police on two Coos Bay Police Department warrants with an original charge of theft 2 and failure to appear in the second degree.
At 5:52 p.m. on Eastside Boat Ramp, Kateich Prince was arrested for disorderly conduct 2 and interfering with police. Prince was lodged at Coos County Jail.
Noise Complaint
At 10:49 a.m. on Montgomery Avenue, shots heard.
Suspicious Subject
At 12:05 p.m. on Wall Street, a male was lying on the sidewalk.
At 7:04 p.m. on Date Avenue and 10th Street, a homeless subject was going through trash out for pickup and leaving messes.
Suicidal Subject
At 5:33 p.m. on Eastside Boat Ramp, a suicidal subject was reported.