COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Tuesday, April 14
Patrol Check
At 1:23 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, patrol was done in the area due to recent break-ins at location.
Criminal Trespass
At 3:39 a.m. on Newmark Avenue in Empire at 7-Eleven, a subject was refusing to leave.
Burglary
At 7:38 a.m. on South Empire Boulevard, a burglary was reported.
Arrest
At 8:11 a.m. on West 5th Avenue at Lane County Jail, Jonathan Scott, 30, was arrested in Lane County on two Coos Bay Police Department warrants for failure to appear on the original charge of alleged criminal mischief 2 and criminal trespass 2.
At 5:02 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Heather Pitz, 47, was arrested on a Coos Bay Police warrant for alleged failure to perform duties of a driver when property is damaged and one count of reckless driving. Also arrested was Tiffany Zierke, 31, for alleged criminal trespass 1 and theft 2.
Recovered Stolen Vehicle
At 9:29 a.m. on Southeast Douglas Avenue in Roseburg, a stolen vehicle was recovered.
Disorderly Conduct
At 9:48 a.m. at the Fire Fighter Memorial, disorderly conduct was reported.
At 4:01 p.m. on North Bayshore Drive at Motel 6, disorderly conduct was reported.
At 6:28 p.m. on East Ingersoll Street, disorderly conduct was reported.
Illegal Camping
At 9:53 a.m. in John Topits Park, illegal camping was reported.
Found Property
At 10:42 a.m. on Michigan Avenue, a wallet was found.
At 11:28 a.m. on Bayshore Drive, a cellphone was found.
At 11:52 a.m. at Empire Lakes/John Topits Park, a wallet was found.
Dispute
At 11:18 a.m. on Johnson Avenue, a neighborhood dispute was reported.
Theft
At 1:51 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at the Nancy Devereux Center, theft was reported.
At 6:12 p.m. on Highland Avenue, theft of cans from the back of vehicle was reported.
At 6:20 p.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, a shoplifter was in custody.
At 6:51 p.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, a shoplifter was reported.
At 9:18 p.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, a shoplifter was reported.
