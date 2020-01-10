Thursday, Jan. 9
Arrest
At 12:40 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, William Emery, 29, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass 2 and probation violation. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 8:16 a.m. on Augustine Street, Taryn Schurman, 32, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass 2, criminal misconduct 2, interfering and resisting. Schurman was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 2:39 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard and 26th Street, Tyler Thomas, 19, was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended.
Criminal Trespass
At 1:10 a.m. on North Seventh Street at Walt’s Pour House, a subject in a penguin costume refused to leave.
Injured Animal
At 3:07 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Cascade, an injured deer was reported.
Accident
At 5:01 a.m. on Newmark and Schoneman, an accident was reported.
At 10:56 a.m. on Highway 101 and Johnson, a vehicle versus bicyclist accident was reported.
Prowler
At 6:05 a.m. on Edwards Avenue, a possible attempted break-in at residence was reported.
Misuse of 9-1-1
At 8:37 a.m. on Central Avenue, an automated solicitation call was received via 9-1-1. A request was made to be removed from call list.
Unlawful Entry into Motor Vehicle
At 10:43 a.m. on South Eighth Street, it was reported that someone broke into a vehicle and stole from the back seat.
Suicidal Subject
At 10:44 a.m. on South 11th Street at Waterfall Clinic, a suicidal juvenile was reported.
At 12:50 p.m. in the Coos Bay area, a request was made for law enforcement to check on subject possibly suicidal.
At 10:47 p.m. on Eighth Avenue, a suicidal subject was reported.
Theft
At 11:22 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, theft of wallet was reported.
At 11:29 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Chevron in Empire, theft of gas was reported.
At 1:30 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, theft of package containing prescription medication was reported.
Mental Subject
At 2:36 p.m. in the Coos Bay area, a mental subject was reported.
Minor in Possession
At 5:02 p.m. on Eighth Street and Commercial at Mingus Skate Park, a possible minor in possession of liquor was reported.