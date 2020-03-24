COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Sunday, March 22
Criminal Trespass
At 5:26 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at the U.S. Postal Office, criminal trespass was reported.
Criminal Mischief
At 7:32 a.m. on Seagate Avenue, criminal mischief was reported.
Burglary
At 8:16 a.m. on East Hall Avenue at Verizon Wireless, a burglary was reported.
Unlawful Entry into Motor Vehicle
At 10:16 a.m. on North Bayshore Drive at Motel 6, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle was reported.
At 3:36 p.m. on Fulton Avenue and South Wasson Street, theft from vehicle was reported.
Mental Subject
At 1:49 p.m. in the Coos Bay/North Bend area, a mental subject was reported.
Fight
At 6:29 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Harmony United Methodist Church, a fight was reported.
Dispute
At 7:08 p.m. on Schetter Avenue, a family dispute was reported.
Vicious Dog
At 7:26 p.m. on the 100 block of South Cammann Street, a vicious dog attack was reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In