COOS BAY POLICE LOG

Sunday, March 22

Criminal Trespass

At 5:26 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at the U.S. Postal Office, criminal trespass was reported.

Criminal Mischief

At 7:32 a.m. on Seagate Avenue, criminal mischief was reported.

Burglary

At 8:16 a.m. on East Hall Avenue at Verizon Wireless, a burglary was reported.

Unlawful Entry into Motor Vehicle

At 10:16 a.m. on North Bayshore Drive at Motel 6, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle was reported.

At 3:36 p.m. on Fulton Avenue and South Wasson Street, theft from vehicle was reported.

Mental Subject

At 1:49 p.m. in the Coos Bay/North Bend area, a mental subject was reported.

Fight

At 6:29 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Harmony United Methodist Church, a fight was reported.

Dispute

At 7:08 p.m. on Schetter Avenue, a family dispute was reported.

Vicious Dog

At 7:26 p.m. on the 100 block of South Cammann Street, a vicious dog attack was reported.

