Coos Bay Police Log
Sunday, April 26
At 12:11 a.m. on South Marple Street, a burglary was reported.
At 12:20 a.m. on Sixth Avenue, a suspicious subject was reported.
At 1:30 a.m. on South 16th Street, a fight was reported.
At 5:10 a.m. on Johannesen Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
At 7:46 a.m. on Ventana Court, a theft was reported from a caller who said her sister stole her car keys.
At 8:25 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass was reported of a belligerent woman at location harassing customers.
At 9:24 a.m. on Seventh Street and Hall Avenue, Jaleen Raden was cited in lieu of custody on theft and criminal trespass charges.
At 11:05 a.m. on Southwest Boulevard and Pennsylvania, a subject was reported walking down the middle of the roadway.
At 1:01 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, a theft was reported.
At 4:13 p.m. at Ed Lund Park, an illegal camping site was reported.
At 6:33 p.m. on Birch Avenue, a theft was reported.
At 9:03 p.m. on North 28th Street, criminal trespass was reported.
Monday, April 27
At 12:24 a.m. on Arago Avenue and Madison Street, a suspicious subject was reported.
At 3:27 a.m. on South Marple Street, suspicious condition were reported.
At 5:26 a.m. on Evans Boulevard, suspicious conditions were reported at Bassett Hyland Fuel Center where Jeffrey Hill, 36, was ticketed and a stolen vehicle was recovered for Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
At 7:04 a.m. on East Lockhart Ave, criminal trespass was reported after a subject, who was sleeping on front port of business at location, was requested to leave property.
At 8:14 a.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
At 9:49 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard, criminal mischief was reported.
At 10:35 a.m. on LaClair Street, a dispute was reported which involved a subject refusing to the property at location.
At 10:40 a.m. on North 28th Court, a theft was reported.
At 12:06 p.m. on Lewis Street, harassment was reported.
At 12:51 p.m. on Puerto Vista Drive, a possible fraud was reported.
At 1:20 p.m. on Newark Avenue, a burglary was reported.
At 2:00 p.m. on Timberline Drive, a welfare check was requested.
At 2:40 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, a request for criminal trespass was made.
At 3:52 p.m. on South Seventh Street, David Miles, 33, was cited in lieu of custody on theft charges.
At 10:35 p.m. on Lakeshore and Stillwater, an illegal camp was reported.
At 11:23 p.m. on Sixth Avenue and D Street, a suspicious subject was reported.
