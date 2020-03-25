COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Monday, March 23
Prowler
At 1:27 a.m. on Puerto Vista Drive, a prowler was reported.
Criminal Mischief
At 1:33 a.m. on South 1st Street at Herbal Choices, criminal mischief was reported.
Intoxicated Subject
At 2:28 a.m. on Thompson Road at Bay Area Hospital, an intoxicated driver was reported.
Dispute
At 3:40 a.m. on North Bayshore Drive at Super 8, a family dispute was reported in the parking lot.
At 4:57 p.m. on Thompson and Woodland, a dispute was reported.
At 6:11 p.m. on South 1 Street at Terrace Motel, a dispute was reported.
Theft
At 8:13 a.m. on South Cammann Street, theft of keys was reported.
At 9:15 p.m. on Lincoln Road, a theft was interrupted.
Unlawful Entry into Motor Vehicle
At 9:16 a.m. on South Wasson Street, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle was reported.
Mental Subject
At 12:50 p.m. on West 10th Street, a mental health call was made.
At 3:57 p.m. on Thompson Road, a mental health subject was reported.
Harassment
At 1:45 p.m. on Thomas Street, domestic harassment was reported.
Fraud
At 5:08 p.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, fraud was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 5:25 p.m. on North 2nd Street, notice of criminal trespass was reported.
At 5:33 p.m. on South Broadway Street at U-Haul, criminal trespass was reported.
At 6:33 p.m. on Thompson Road, criminal trespass was reported.
At 6:38 p.m. on North 7th Court, criminal trespass was reported.
At 8:26 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at 7-Eleven, it was reported that an intoxicated subject was bothering customers and refusing to leave.
At 8:47 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, an officer was out with a subject who was previously trespassed.
Disorderly Conduct
At 6:09 p.m. on Kinney and Thompson, a report was made of two males arguing and walking into traffic.
Arrest
At 6:41 p.m. on Thompson Road at Bay Area Hospital, Mitchell Bissonnette, 36, was cited in lieu of custody on alleged charges of mail theft, disorderly conduct 2 and criminal mischief 2.
At 10:55 p.m. on North Broadway Street, Mitchell Bissonnette, 36, was arrested after officers responded to an open 9-1-1 call from a landline at a business. The phone was damaged. Bissonnette was arrested for alleged criminal mischief.
Suspicious Conditions
At 8:36 p.m. on Puerta Vista, it was reported that knocking was heard on the backside of the house.
