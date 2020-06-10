May 4
Deceased Subject
At 10:59 p.m. on 929 Seagate Ave, a deceased subject was reported.
Disorderly Conduct
At 7:24 a.m. on Ocean and Central, Nathan Wolters, 37, was arrested and cited for alleged Disorderly Conduct II.
Driving While Suspended
At 8:59 a.m. on N Bayshore Dr and City Limits, Mitchell Mergel, 58, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
At 9:26 a.m. on Fir St and Kinney St, Rex Lawton, 42, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
At 12:28 p.m. on Sheridan and Clark, Douglas Huntley, 35, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
At 2:04 p.n. on 1165 Evans Blvd, at O’Reilly’s, Michael Clark, 33, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
At 3:34 p.m. on Washington and Cape Arago, Lana Rodriguez, 25, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
At 5:46 p.m., on the 100 block of Hull, Caleb Burns, 27, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
At 11:05 p.m. on 4th and Elrod, Gage Campbell, 23, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
Shoplifting
At 1:45 p.m. on 2051 Newmark Ave, at Walmart, Sherri Baumgarner, 57, was arrested and charged with alleged Theft II. They were cited and released.
Theft
At 9:38 a.m. on 230 E Johnson Ave, at Safeway, Stephen Branton, 68, was arrested and charged with alleged Theft III and Criminal Trespass I. They were cited and released.
Warrant
At 4:27 p.m. on 1020 S 1st St, at Fred Meyer, John Boyett, 27, was arrested in connection with a warrant out of Douglas County for alleged Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamines. They were given an additional charge of alleged Theft II.
May 5
Criminal Trespassing
At 12:46 p.m. on 550 Newmark Ave at Beez Smoke Shop, Shad Scott Ebinger, 48, was arrested and charged with alleged Criminal Trespass II. They were cited and released.
Driving While Suspended
At 5:38 a.m. on Noble and S Empire, Robert Peters, 42, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
At 2:05 p.m. on S Empire Blvd and Fulton Ave, Jason Svilar, 26, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
At 3:25 p.m. on 1252 Newmark Ave, Kandyce Cervantes, 29, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
At 8:33 p.m. on 670 W Central Ave, at Dairy Queen, Tracee Hanson, 44, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
At 11:56 p.m. on Ocean and Radar, Justin Parise, 44, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants
At 11:07 a.m. on 1075 Newmark Ave, at 7-Eleven, Scott McGarrell, 39, was arrested and charged with alleged Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants.
Shoplifting
At 3:35 p.m. on 2051 Newmark Ave, at Walmart, Rebecca Ellsworth, 48, was arrested and charged with alleged alleged Theft II. They were cited in lieu of custody and released.
Warrant
At 1:06 p.m. on Newmark Ave and Wallace St, Lance Elbert, 36, was arrested in connection with a Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrant for alleged Escape II. They were cited in lieu of custody and released.
At 1:39 p.m. on 1221 N Bayshore Dr, Terry Handsaker, 66, was arrested in connection with a Coquille Police Department warrant for alleged Disorderly Conduct II, Criminal Trespass II and Theft III. They were cited in lieu of custody and released.
May 7
Arrests
At 4:27 p.m. at 500 Central Ave, Brandon Moore, 36, was arrested and charged with alleged Disorderly Conduct and Menacing.
Criminal Trespassing
At 4:54 p.m. on 1020 S 1st St, at Fred Meyer, Joseph Boyd, 56, was arrested and charged with alleged Criminal Trespassing I and Theft 3. They were cited in lieu of custody and released.
Narcotics Investigation
At 3:05 a.m. on Newmark and Broadway, Zacharie Prescott, 30, was issued a ticket for driving while suspended. Additionally, according to Deputy Chief Chris Chapanar, CBPD referred Prescott to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamines.
Driving While Suspended
At 10:02 p.m. on 705 S Empire Blvd Lighthouse, Chris Colt, 38, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
At 11:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Madison, Joseph Harvey, 41, was issued a ticket for allegedly driving while their license was suspended.
Criminal Trespassing
At 11:12 a.m. on 1020 S 1st St, at Fred Meyer, Joseph Boyd, 56, was arrested and charged with alleged Criminal Trespass II. At the same time and location, Kent Butler, 58, was arrested and charged in connection with a warrant from Reedsport Police Department for alleged Criminal Mischief III. Both were cited and released.
May 8
Criminal Trespass
At 8:46 a.m. on 1020 S 1st St at Fred Meyer, Joseph Boyd, 56, was arrested and charged with alleged Criminal Trespass II. They were cited in lieu of custody and released.
At 2:23 p.m. ay 1453 Central Ave, Nicholas Nordholm, 29, and Danielle Blueshield, 28, were arrested and charged with alleged Criminal Trespass I. They were cited in lieu of custody and released.
At 9:33 p.m. on 600 N Bayshore Drive, Cortny Libbett, 36, was arrested and charged with alleged Criminal Trespassing II.
Disorderly Conduct
At 3:35 p.m. on the Coos Bay Boardwalk, Joseph Boyd, 56, was arrested and charged with alleged Disorderly Conduct, following reports of a subject running and kicking at people. They were cited in lieu of custody and released.
Drinking on Unlicensed Premises
At 8:33 p.m. at Empire Lakes, Jonathan Black, 42, was issued a ticket for alleged Drinking on Unlicensed Premises.
Littering
At 10:23 p.m. at 500 Central Ave, Cortny Libbett, 36, was arrested and charged with alleged Offensive Littering. They were cited and released.
