Aug. 20
1:45 a.m., warrant service, North Bend Police Dept. out with subject in the 2200 block of Newmark Ave and Cedar Street. Arrested Natasha Lynn Foskitt, 33, on two CBPD warrants charging probation violation on original charges of possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear. Foskitt was cited an released by NBPD.
2:54 a.m., family dispute in the 800 block of Augustine St., subjects verbal in a tent at location.
9:33 a.m., follow-up, ticket issued at Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd.
10:12 a.m., warrant service at NBPD, 835 California Ave., NBPD arrested Michael Patrick Newson, 30 on a Coquille Police Dept. warrant charging failure to appear on original charges of DUII. Newson cited in lieu of custody.
5:14 p.m., theft reported in the 800 block of Webster Ave.
9:26 p.m., criminal mischief reported at N. Bayshore Ave. near Kingwood Ave., caller just saw subject break window. arrested Anthony Lane Seals on a charge of disorderly conduct 1 from incident last night at Motel 6. No new charges tonight, believe he just reached in through already broken window.
9:49 p.m., warrant service at Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd., arrested Ely Holmes, 44, on a Coos County Sheriff's Office warrant charging failure to appear on original charges of assault 4 and harassment. Holmes was cited in lieu of custody.
11:58 p.m., illegal camping reported at the Empire boat ramp.
Aug. 21
12:26 a.m., assisted fire department enroute to fire on the beach at Empire Lakes; transients.
3:54 a.m., out with subject on S. Broadway and Johnson Ave. from earlier incident at Fred Meyer. Arrested John Robert Bowen on a charge of criminal mischief 1. Cited and released in lieu of custody.
9:09 a.m., criminal trespassing reported at Fred Meyer, 1020 S. First St., arrested Mitchell W Bissonnette, 37, on a charge of criminal trespass 2. Cited in lieu of custody.
11:19 a.m., warrant service on the Coos Bay Boardwalk as the result of disorderly conduct. CBPD served NBPD warrant on Robert Dean Balch, 60, on an original charge of criminal trespass 2. Cited in lieu of custody.
4:21 p.m., criminal trespassing reported at Fred Meyer, 1020 S. First St. Arrested John Wayne Vermillion, 49, on a charge of criminal trespass 2. Cited in lieu of custody.
9:31 p.m., theft of firearm in the 300 block of S. Ninth Court.
10:20 p.m., loud party reported in the 800 block of S. Fourth St.
10:31 p.m., theft of recycle bin, offensive littering reported in the 100 block of N. 14th St.
10:42 p.m., assault reported in the Second Court alley.
11 p.m., disorderly conduct, man in roadway at S. First St. and Johnson Ave.
Aug. 22
3:22 a.m., assisted fire department in the 400 block of Newmark Ave. and S Wasson St.
4:43 a.m., warrant service at the Empire 7-Eleven, 1075 Newmark Ave. As the result of a traffic stop arrested David Elbert, 46, on a warrant charging failure to appear on original charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended. Cited in lieu of custody.
7:19 a.m., assisted fire department with smoldering fire at upper Empire Lakes.
8:19 a.m., family dispute in the 40 block of Cypress Point. Arrested Amy C. Zuniga, 20, on a charge of assault 2, domestic, and unlawful use of a weapon. Transported to Coos County Jail.
12:22 p.m., dispute reported in the 1800 block of Thomas St. Arrested Donald E. Cook, 38, on a charge of harassment. Cited in lieu of custody.
7:02 p.m., warrant service in the 300 block of Country Club Road, Eugene. Eugene Police arrested Jack Edwin Hill, 69, on a Coquille Police Dept. warrant charging two counts of theft 2 and one count of theft 1.
9:24 p.m., warrant service at the Empire 7-Eleven, 1075 Newmark Ave. CBPD arrested Russell Blean, 40, on a Coos County Sheriff's Office warrant charging theft 1 and a Clackamas County Sheriff's Office warrant charing possession of heroin. Blean cited in lieu of custody.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In