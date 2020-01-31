Thursday, Jan. 30
Suicidal Subject
At 3:48 a.m. on Ninth Avenue, a suicidal subject was reported.
Alarm
At 6:14 a.m. on West Ingersoll Avenue, a commercial burglary alarm went off.
At 10:52 p.m. on Seagate Street, a residential burglary alarm went off.
Threats
At 7:22 a.m. on Morrison and Newmark, threats were reported.
Arrest
At 7:30 a.m. on North Baxter Street, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office arrested Autumn McEnroe, 29, on a warrant charging failure to appear, theft 3 and criminal trespass 1.
At 5:03 p.m. on South Fifth Street, Sophia Romero was arrested for probation violation and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 6:11 p.m. on Thompson Road, as a result of assisting the Department of Human Services, Corey Gray, 42, was arrested on a Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office warrant on a charge of theft 2. Donavon Cree, 34, was also arrested on a Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office warrant charging theft 2 and criminal trespass 2. Both were transported to the Coos County Jail.
Criminal Trespass
At 9:20 a.m. on Seventh Avenue, criminal trespass was reported.
At 3:10 p.m. on Village Pines Circle, criminal trespass was reported.
Fraud
At 10:31 a.m. on Myrtle Avenue, possible fraud was reported.
Accident
At 11:13 a.m. on South Empire Boulevard and Fulton, an accident was reported with driver Ronald Taylor, 86.
Counterfeit Money
At 12:24 p.m. on South Fifth Street at Banner Bank, counterfeit money was reported.
Harassment
At 12:39 p.m. on Oregon Avenue, harassment was reported.
At 8:54 p.m. on South Ninth Street, harassment was reported.
Theft
At 1:24 p.m. on Radar Road, a theft from a boat was reported.
At 4:05 p.m. on Hall Avenue, theft of a package was reported.
At 4:10 p.m. on Koos Bay Boulevard, theft was reported.
At 6:54 p.m. on South 10th Street, theft of a bicycle was reported.
Mental Subject
At 1:42 p.m. on the 700 block of Hemlock, a mental subject was reported.
Illegal Camping
At 5 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at the Empire Post Office, illegal camping inside business was reported.