July 28
2:14 a.m., following a traffic stop at Cape Arago Highway at the Charleston Fire Department, arrested David Leslie Elbert, 46, on a charge of driving while suspended. Cited in lieu of custody.
4:23 a.m., suspicious subject reported near Dominos at 34th St. and Ocean Blvd. Arrested Michael Eugene Townsend, 43, on charges of theft 2, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Cited in lieu of custody.
5:16 p.m., criminal trespassing at the Life Change Church, 200 N. Ackerman St. Arrested Caleb Moffett, 22, on a charge of criminal trespass 2. Cited in lieu of custody.
10:52 a.m., criminal trespassing reported at Walmart, 2051 Newmark Ave. Arrested Shad Scott Ebinger on a charge of criminal trespass 2. Cited in lieu of custody.
1:52 p.m., warrant service at Coos Bay Police Department, 500 Central Ave. Arrested Cortny Ann Libbett, 36, on two CBPD warrants on failure to appear on original charges of disorderly conduct 2. Cited in lieu of custody.
11:07 p.m., following a traffic stop at Golden Ave. near S. Broadway, arrested Kathleen Elizabeth Kommer, 27, on a charge of driving while suspended. Cited in lieu of custody.
July 29
3:58 a.m., criminal trespassing at Empire 7-Eleven, subject refusing to leave. Arrested Cortny Ann Libbett, 36, on a charge of criminal trespass 2. Cited in lieu of custody.
5:52 a.m., warrant service in the 800 block of S. First St. Arrested Leslie Ann Eck, 36, on a Coos County Sheriff's Office warrant charging parole violation on original charges of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Cited and released.
10:46 a.m., following a traffic stop in the 100 block of S. Wasson St., arrested Jami Diane Dahack, 37, on a charge of driving while suspended. Cited in lieu of custody.
1:39 p.m., theft of a spool trailer reported at the Red Lion Inn, 1313 N. Bayshore Drive.
6:51 p.m., burglary reported in the 1100 block of S. First St.
8:12 p.m., harassment reported at Mingus Park, 725 N. 10th St. Arrested Shad Scott Ebinger, 49, on two Curry County Sheriff's Office warrants charging failure to appear on original charge of trespass 2.
8:37 p.m., following a traffic stop at 350 Commercial Ave., arrested Scott Earl McGarrell, 39, on a charge of DUII, driving while suspended and breath test refusal.
10:02 p.m., follow-up at CBPD, arrested Daniel William Duran, 60, on charges of burglary 2, criminal mischielf 2 and theft 2.
10:03 p.m., warrant service at North Bend Police Dept., arrested Caleb William Burns, 27, for probation violation on an original charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
(July 30 not available)
July 31
8:19 a.m., following a traffic stop in the 700 block of Koos Bay Blvd., arrested James Spear, 35, on a charge of driving while suspended. Cited in lieu of custody.
8:40 a.m., theft of flag, damage to side of shop reported in the 1000 block of Pirates Court.
8:44 a.m., warrant service in the 100 block of Central Ave. Arrested Linda Taylor, 53, on a CBPD warrant charging failure to appear on original charge of contempt of court. Cited in lieu of custody.
1:20 p.m., hit and run accident reported at Bay Area Hospital, 1775 Thompson Road.
3:16 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of Marple St., neighbor throwing things at house, breaking windows. Arrested Michael Franklin Murray, 41, on charges of criminal mischief 2 and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Cited in lieu of custody.
6:59 p.m., hit and run accident reported at Walt's Pour House, 1880 S. Seventh St.
7:29 p.m., intoxicated person reported at Mingus Skate Park, Eighth and Commercial. Arrested Shad Ebinger, 49, on a charge of criminal trespassing 2 and drinking on unlicensed premises. Cited in lieu of custody.
8:28 p.m., caller reported person is driving drunk and hit their car at Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd. Arrested Ashleigh Nicholle Irons, 32, on a charge of DUII. Also arrested Cambryn Keye Smith, 42, on Umatilla County Sheriff's Office warrant charging probation violation on original charge of DUII, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance, schedule 4. Both Smith and Irons cited in lieu of custody.
8:39 p.m., robbery reported to have occurred yesterday at Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd.
Aug. 1
12:50 a.m., graffiti at location at East Anderson Ave. and S. Bayshore Drive.
5:56 a.m., arson reported in the Lower Empire Lakes off Ackerman. Advised of dumpster fire, fire department is enroute to location.
6:50 a.m., harassment reported at Walmart, 2051 Newmark Ave. Arrested Mitchell Way Bissonnette on a charge of bias crimes 2, harassment and criminal trespass 2. Cited in lieu of custody.
7:50 a.m., dispute reported at Bay Area Hospital, 1775 Thompson Ave. Security reporting male and female in a verbal dispute in the parking lot. Arrested Amanda Ruth Logan, 25, on a charge of disorderly conduct 2. Cited in lieu of custody.
12:18 p.m., dispute reported at Fast Mart, 810 Central Ave. Arrested Robert E. Morris, 32, on charges of two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft 3, interferring with a peace officer, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and assault 4. Cited in lieu of custody.
12:19 p.m., theft reported at Fast Mark, 810 Central Ave.
1:40 p.m., warrant service, North Bend Police Dept. arrested Nicholas Libner, 37, on six CBPD warrants including two counts of failure to appear, three counts of possession of methamphetamine, and failure to appear on original charges of criminal trespass 1, theft 2, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and harassment.
8:14 p.m., arrested Loy Phonso Fife, 37, at Walmart, 2051 Newmark Ave., on a CBPD warrant charging interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct 2. Fife was also arrested on a Grants Pass Police Dept. warrant charging robbery 1, trespass 2, interfering with law enforcement and disorderly conduct 2. Fife was transported to Josephine County Jail on the Grants Pass PD warrant.
