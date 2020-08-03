July 24
12:04 a.m., on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested Alyssa Takenakafaul, 34, on Fir Avenue in Douglas County on charges of unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful deliverly of heroin, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
1:36 a.m., violation of a restraining order reported in the 100 block of S. Cammann Street.
2 a.m., possible criminal trespassing reported in the 100 block of S. Cammann.
3:37 a.m., possible domestic dispute at the Super 8 Motel, 1001 N. Bayshore Drive.
5:40 a.m., criminal trespassing in the 200 block of N. Ackerman, subject sleeping at location, has been trespassed before. Arrested Charles Caleb Moffett, 22, on a charge of criminal trespass 2. Moffett was cited and released.
6:54 a.m., possible illegal dumping, trash and possible illegal camping on Ocean Blvd.
7:26 a.m., Corvallis Police Department located wanted subject in the 100 block of NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Arrested Mellissa Cornett, 33, on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant charging unlawful possession of methamphetamine, attempt to commit a Class C/Unclassified felony, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing 2and assaulting a public safety officer.
7:38 a.m., assisted CB public works at 12th St. and Elrod Ave. with illegal camping sites that were located.
7:51 a.m., disorderly conduct at Newmark Ave. and Cammann Ave., female subject in roadway.
8:08 a.m., criminal trespassing reported at Empire Donuts, 114 N. Wasson.
8:38 a.m., criminal trespassing at Pacific School of Dance, 295 N. 4th St., request for extra patrol checks.
9:22 a.m., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, stolen vehicle at 123 Ocean Blvd., Harmony United Methodist Church.
10:41 a.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 500 block of Newmark Ave., subject running in the roadway.
10:51 a.m., criminal trespassing reported at Super 8 Motel, 1001 N. Bayshore Drive.
11:08 a.m., criminal trespassing reported at The Bite's On, 750 Newmark Ave.
11:21 a.m., arrested Andrew Joseph Martin, 39, at Newmark Ave. and N. Wasson St., on a Coos County Sheriff's Office warrant charging failure to appear on original charges of possession of methamphetamine, and a North Bend Police Department warrant charging possession of dangerous drugs. Martin was cited in lieu of custody.
12:35 p.m., suspicious conditions at Lakeshore Drive and Taylor Ave.
1:21 p.m., warrant service in the 500 block of W. Anderson Ave., arrested Shilo Stephen Dockery on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant charging robbery 3, theft 2, criminal trespassing 1 and harassment. Dockery was cited in lieu of custody.
1:30 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 1600 block of Coos River Highway.
2 p.m., hit and run reported in the Coos Bay area.
3:48 p.m., warrant service, arrested Randy Lee Zacpal, 40, on a Coos County Sheriff's Office warrant charing failure to appear on original charges of possession of methamphetamine. Zacpal was cited in lieu of custody.
4:18 p.m., hit and run accident reported at Fred Meyer, 1020 S. First St.
5:44 p.m., unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, theft and fradulent use of a credit card reported by the Coach House, 604 Sixth Ave.
6:44 p.m., theft of skateboard and cell phone reported in the 100 block of S. Cammann St.
7 p.m., criminal trespassing reported at Super 8 Motel, 1001 N. Bayshore Drive.
7:35 p.m., criminal trespassing reported at Taco Bell, 1015 S. First St.
9:46 p.m., assisted fire department with medical assist at Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd.
