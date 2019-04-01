COOS BAY POLICE
Wednesday, March 27
Assist Outside Agency
At 1:04 a.m., the Coos Bay Police Department assisted Oregon State Police on a call on Broadway Street and Hall Avenue.
Theft
At 9:30 a.m., CBPD responded to a theft of fuel on 100 Market Avenue of Coos Bay.
Menacing
At 10:53 a.m., CBPD responded to a report of menacing on Newmark Avenue after a suspect swung a knife at the victim. The case is under investigation.
Harassment
At 11 a.m., officers arrived at the Woodland Apartment for neighbors yelling and threatening each other.
At 12:13 p.m., officers responded to a call at Bay Area Hospital after an uncooperative patient began assaulting staff.
At 8:22 p.m., officers responded to a physical dispute at Safeway.
Illegal Camping
At 11:29 a.m., a report came in of a subject sleeping in a garden on 8th Street and Anderson Avenue.
Juvenile Problem
At 3:15 p.m., a juvenile was detained on Dakota Avenue for probation violation and transported the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center.
Warrant Service
At 3:34 p.m., Joshua James Renton was arrested by Oregon City Police off a Coos Bay Police arrest warrant for failing to appear. Renton’s original charge was for assault 4 and harassment. He has been lodged at the Clackamas County Jail.
Thursday, March 28
Disorderly Conduct
At 8:10 a.m., officers responded to the Devereux Center for a report of a subject chasing another subject with a bat.
Mental Subject
At 11:09 a.m., officers responded to Bay Area Hospital after a subject attempted to punch through windows and walls. They were charged with criminal mischief 1 and cited in lieu of custody.
Suspicious Subject
At 7:33 p.m., a report was made of a subject swinging a machete on a bike while on Newmark Avenue and LaClair Street. The subject was contacted about the behavior by Oregon State Police.
Menacing
At 7:53 p.m., a subject displayed a gun to another driver after a near accident on Ocean Boulevard.