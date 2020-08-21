Aug. 19
9:40 a.m., criminal mischief in the 100 block of Ackerman Ave., rock thrown through business window.
10:23 a.m., warrant service at Coos Bay Police Dept., 500 Central Ave., arrested John W. Crawford, 42, on a Marion County warrant charging failure to appear on original charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine. Cited in lieu of custody.
11:30 a.m., theft of a bike in the 1300 block of Newmark Ave.
11:50 a.m., theft reported in the 900 block of S. Seventh. Charged Mitchell W. Bissonnette with theft 3, theft of mail and criminal trespass. Cited in lieu of custody.
1:53 p.m., found bike in the 900 block of Commercial Ave.
2:24 p.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle at Alder Acres.
2:38 p.m., theft reported at Empire Lakes.
4:28 p.m., hit and run reported at Elrod and S. Broadway.
7:49 p.m., burglary reported in the 300 block of S. Wall St. Subject broke into caller's house and destroyed it.
Aug. 18
12:12 a.m., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of Anderson Ave.
8:53 a.m., violation of a restraining order in the 1400 block of Park Ave.
9:58 a.m., arrested Terry Lee Handsaker 66, on a charge of criminal trespass 2 at McKay's, 149 S. Seventh St. Cited in lieu of custody.
3:17 p.m., criminal mischief reported at Ace Hardware, 2273 N. Bayshore Dr. Windshield broken in vehicle.
6:04 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 1300 blcok of N. Eighth St., subject driving through reporting party's yard.
6:38 p.m., found child in the 400 block of N. Wall St.
Aug. 17
12:03 a.m., dispute in the area of N. 10th St. and Hemlock Ave., advised subjects may be getting into another fight at location.
12:19 a.m., fight, unknown if domestic, in front of Kelley's RV, 555 S. Empire Blvd.
12:41 a.m., warrant service at S. Empire Blvd near Fulton Ave. Arrested Lance Gordon Wingert, 37, on a North Bend Police Dept. warrant charging probation violation on original charge of possession of methamphetamine and on a Coos Bay Police Dept. warrant charging probation violation on an original charge of burglary 2. Wingert was cited and released in lieu of custory.
12:44 a.m., warrant service at the Coos County Jail, 250 N. Baxter, Coos County Sheriff's Office arrested Andrew Strome, 35, on a charge of criminal mischief 1 and criminal mischief 2.
6:08 a.m., assisted fire department with fence on fire in the 1100 block of Sanford St.
9:40 a.m., possible burglary reported in the 1000 block of Kentucky Ave.
10:08 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the area of N. 10th St. and Commercial Ave. Vandalism to restroom.
11:39 a.m., assisted fire department/EMS in the 1300 block of N. Eighth St.
12:50 p.m., following a traffic stop, cited and released Brian Williams, 41, at Nichols and S. Marple on a charge of driving while suspended.
1:24 p.m., criminal trespassing reported in the 400 block of E Street, possible entry into foreclosed residence.
4:35 p.m., warrent service, found wanted subjet in the 800 block of Central Ave. Cited in lieu of custody and released was Robert Charles Fullerton on a Coos County Sheriff's Office warrant charging three counts of identity theft, three counts of forgery and one count of theft 1. Fullerton was citied in lieu of custody.
11:20 p.m., recovered stolen firearm in Tampa, Fla.
Aug. 16
2:21 a.m., warrant service at 7-Eleven, arrested Christopher Morgan Carter, 43, on a Coos Bay Police Dept. warrant charing failure to appear on original charges of unlawful possession lf methamphetamine. Moran was cited and released in lieu of custody.
4:58 a.m., possible assault at Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd.
5:49 a.m., assault reported at Ocean and 34th.
9:53 a.m., as the result of a follow-up, arrested Jared Ryan Slagle, 47, on a charge of theft 2. Cited in lieu of custody.
1:44 p.m., warrant service in the 1100 block of S. Broadway St., arrested Daniel Joseph Perry on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant charigng failure to appearl on original charges of DUII. Perry was cited in lieu of custody.
7:00 p.m., warrant service at Fred Meyer, 1020 S First. 10:06 p.m., cited and released Briana Hutchison, 32, on a Coos Bay Police Dept. warrant charging8:48 p.m. unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
8:48 p.m., warrant service in the area of Hemlock Ave and N. Seventh St. Fight in the street, possibly domestic. Cited Brenda Michelle Latimer, 43, in lieu of custody on three Coos County Shreriff's Office warrants all charging contempt of court related to child support issues.
9:16 p.m., subject drove up at N. Seventh and Hemlock Ave., as officers were clearing last call. Cited in lieu of custoday James Steven Spear, 35, on a charge of driving while suspended.
10:39 p.m., theft at Mingus Park, subject trying to take caller's dog.
11:31 p.m., loud noise reported between 10th and Eighth on Terrace. Cited in lieu of custody Taylor Anthony Harris, on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
