July 23
12:16 a.m., shots fired in the 1600 block of Newmark.
12:43 a.m., suspicious conditions at Sunset Middle School, 245 S. Cammann.
12:47 a.m., disorderly conduct at Second and Commercial.
1:13 a.m., family dispute, possible domestic in the 600 block of Noble.
3:02 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 600 block of Newmark.
4:50 a.m., suspicious vehicle at Myrtle and N. 14th.
5:53 a.m., illegal camping reported behind Farr's, 880 S. First St.
6:10 a.m., assist Oregon State Police in the 1300 block of Airport Lane.
7:43 a.m., attempt to locate wanted subject in the Empire area.
9:32 a.m., traffic hazard at Third and Highland, hedge blocking view of stop sign, forwarded to codes enforcement for vegetation encroachment.
9:54 a.m., criminal trespassing at Papa Murphy's, 88 E. Ingersoll. Subject outside location trying to break-in door. Trespassed from property.
10:36 a.m., assisted fire department at N. Wall and Harris with traffic control.
10:45 a.m., warrant service at Newmark and Marple, arrested Briana Hutchinson, 32, on three Coos Bay Police Department warrants on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, probation violation on original charges of theft 2 and criminal mischief 2, also arrested on three Coos County Sheriff's Office warrants charging probation violation on original charges of PCS methamphetamine, failure to appear 1 and attempting to commit a Class C felony. Hutchinson was cited in lieu of custody.
10:44 a.m., suspicious conditions at the Dollar Store, 522 S. 4th St.
10:58 a.m., assisted Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 500 Central Ave.
11:31 a.m., illegal camping reported, attempt to locate a subject sleeping in the park at John Topits Park, Empire Lakes.
11:30 a.m., criminal trespassing reported at O'Brady's, 702 Newmark, subject harrassing customers, caller requested they be contacted and trespassed.
1:08 p.m., criminal trespassing at Walmart, 2051 Newmark, arrested Ryan Michael Langenberg, 26, on charges of criminal trespassing 2 and theft 3. Cited in lieu of custody.
1:12 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 700 block of Newmark, disorderly female.
1:51 p.m., suspicious subject observed in the area of S. Wasson and Fulton. Report taken for found property.
2:13 p.m., out of contrl junvenile reported in the 600 block of Wall.
4:20 p.m., suspicious conditions reported in the 200 block of E. Johnson.
5:05 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 100 block of S. Cammann, subject causing problems at location, refusing to leave.
5:25 p.m., vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in the 1900 block of Newmark, no injuries, parties declining any assistance.
5:46 p.m., person driving while suspended at Central and Ocean, arrested Aaron Steinmetz, 43 on DWS charge, cited in lieu of custody.
5:53 p.m., disorderly conduct in the 800 block of Newmark Ave., subject yelling and walking into traffic.
6:14 p.m., criminal trespassing reporting at the Empire U.S. Post Office 730 Newmark.
6:48 p.m., burglary reported in the 500 block of S. Ninth.
