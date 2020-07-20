Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COOS BAY POLICE LOG

Sunday, July 19

Arrest

At 12:53 a.m. on Airport Lane, Stephanie Tichnell, 30, was arrested by Oregon State Police on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant for alleged theft 2.

At 6:51 a.m. on North Ackerman Street, Caleb Moffett, 22, was arrested for alleged criminal trespass 2 and cited in lieu of custody and released.

At 7:06 a.m. on Central Avenue, Bryan McCall, 46, was arrested by Coos County Sheriff’s Office on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant for alleged DUII.

At 10:05 a.m. on North 10th Street, Thomas Phillips, 33, was arrested for alleged unauthorized entry into motor vehicle and theft 2. He was cited in lieu of custody and released.

At 1:36 p.m. on Boardwalk and Anderson, Darren Corzine, 61, was arrested for alleged disorderly conduct 2 and cited in lieu of custody.

At 2:52 p.m. on Thompson Road at Bay Area Hospital, Melissa Lucas, 38, was arrested after a report was made of a security guard allegedly being assaulted. She was arrested for alleged harassment and cited in lieu of custody.

Criminal Trespass

At 3:29 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, a subject was reportedly in the dumpster at location throwing trash everywhere.

At 9:33 a.m. on South 7th Street at McKays, subject was trespassed from business.

At 10:41 a.m. on South 7th Street at Fresh Mart, criminal trespass was reported.

At 3:26 p.m. on South Front Street, criminal trespass was reported.

At 11:44 p.m. at North Bayshore Drive, subjects refused to leave and a request was made for them to be trespassed.

Unauthorized Entry into Motor Vehicle

At 9:09 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Star of Hope, unauthorized entry into motor vehicle was reported.

At 1:22 p.m. on South 4th Street, it was reported that an ex-boyfriend took vehicle and dog. The vehicle was returned and report cancelled. Caller was referred to civil courts over the custody of dog.

At 2:41 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, theft of jacket from vehicle was reported.

Criminal Mischief

At 9:11 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, criminal mischief was reported.

At 10:11 a.m. on Crocker Avenue, criminal mischief was reported.

Robbery

At 10:52 a.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, possible dispute and robbery was reported.

Dispute

At 12:18 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, a dispute was reported.

At 12:29 p.m. on Newmark and Shoneman, a possible dispute was reported.

Threats

At 12:52 p.m. in the Coos Bay area, threats were reported.

At 2:26 p.m. on South 2nd Street, a subject wanted documentation of threats made towards him.

Mental Subject

At 10:40 p.m. on East Johnson Avenue at Safeway, a mental subject was reported.

