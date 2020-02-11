Monday, Feb. 10
Arrests
At 5:22 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at the Nancy Devereux Center, Antonio Alamillamejia, 32, was arrested as a result of disorderly subject refusing to leave business. He was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 2 and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 6:37 a.m. on Southwest Grahams Ferry Road, Daniel Brumlow, 43, was arrested on two Coos Bay Police Department warrants charging failure to appear on the original charge of criminal trespass 1, theft 3, and disorderly conduct 2.
At 10:04 a.m. on North Cammann Street at Empire’s McKay’s, Joni Blean, 39, was arrested on charges of probation violation and unlawful possession of meth. Also arrested was Kristi Palica, 62, on charges of DUII, unlawful possession of meth (misdemeanor), unlawful possession of heroin (felony), and reckless driving. Both were transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 6:51 p.m. on South Seventh Street at Fresh Mart, Darwin Martinez-Cruz, 32, was arrested on a charge of DUII and driving while suspended (misdemeanor). Martinez-Cruz was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Mental Subject
At 8:50 a.m. in the Coos Bay area, a non-criminal report was filed for “being made famous.” The report was made by a known mental subject.
At 12:06 p.m. on East Fourth Street, multiple calls were made from a known mental subject yelling and making threats.
At 12:14 p.m. in the Coos Bay area, a caller was upset about a piece of trash located in a parking lot.
At 4:29 p.m. on South Wasson, a caller believed their computer and phone were being hacked and the most recent version of Windows Explorer was removed from their computer.
At 7:40 p.m. in the Coos Bay area, a mental subject was reported.
Littering
At 8:51 a.m. in Empire Lakes, piles of trash in location were reported.
Illegal Dumping
At 9 a.m. on South Ninth Street, it was reported that someone left an exercise bike in her yard.
Theft
At 6:41 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, theft was reported.
Dispute
At 8:46 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, a dispute was reported.
At 11:45 p.m. on the 500 block of North Marple, a dispute was reported.