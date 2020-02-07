Thursday, Feb. 6
Dispute
At 6:38 a.m. on Fifth Street and Bennett, a dispute was reported between a male and female in the parking lot by the library.
At 6:44 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, a verbal dispute in the parking lot was reported.
Mental Subject
At 7:38 a.m. on Thompson Road, a request for assistance was made regarding a subject having mental health issues in the parking lot.
At 11:04 a.m. in the Coos Bay area, a mental subject was reported.
At 12:34 p.m. on South Wasson Street, a mental subject was reported.
Arrest
At 9:37 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Three Rivers Casino, Kayla Brun, 34, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on the original charge of dangerous drugs. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 10:35 a.m. on East Johnson Avenue at the Edgewater Inn, Jessica Scott, 27, was arrested as a result of a welfare check. Scott was arrested on a Coos Bay Police warrant on a charge of failure to appear on the original charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and theft in the second degree.
At 12:50 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, Shelby Benn was arrested on a charge of failure to appear on the original charge of criminal trespass 1. Benn was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Assault
At 4:39 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, assault was reported.
Deceased Subject
At 7:46 p.m. on Webster Avenue, a deceased subject was reported.