COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Tuesday, March 31
Dispute
At 1:17 a.m. on North 6th Street, a dispute was reported.
At 2:01 a.m. on North 6th Street, a dispute was reported.
At 9:12 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Harmony United Methodist Church, a dispute was reported.
At 11:55 a.m. on South Marple Street, a dispute was reported.
Loud Music Complaint
At 4:58 a.m. on Elrod Avenue, a loud music complaint was filed.
Theft
At 8:21 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, theft of wallet was reported.
Arrest
At 8:46 a.m. on South Empire Boulevard, Mitchell Bissonnette, 36, was arrested for alleged criminal trespass 1 and cited in lieu of custody.
At 9:24 a.m. on Evans Boulevard, Matthew Hall, 26, was arrested for alleged theft 2 and cited in lieu of custody.
At 1:35 p.m. on Market and 2nd Street, Brenda Latimer, 42, was arrested on a Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrant for contempt of court and cited in lieu of custody.
Water Problem
At 10:55 a.m. on E Street and 10th Avenue, it was reported that a fire hydrant leaking.
Criminal Trespass
At 11:56 a.m. on LaClair Street at Coos Health and Wellness, criminal trespass was reported.
