Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COOS BAY POLICE LOG

Tuesday, March 31

Dispute

At 1:17 a.m. on North 6th Street, a dispute was reported.

At 2:01 a.m. on North 6th Street, a dispute was reported.

At 9:12 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Harmony United Methodist Church, a dispute was reported.

At 11:55 a.m. on South Marple Street, a dispute was reported.

Loud Music Complaint

At 4:58 a.m. on Elrod Avenue, a loud music complaint was filed.

Theft

At 8:21 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, theft of wallet was reported.

Arrest

At 8:46 a.m. on South Empire Boulevard, Mitchell Bissonnette, 36, was arrested for alleged criminal trespass 1 and cited in lieu of custody.

At 9:24 a.m. on Evans Boulevard, Matthew Hall, 26, was arrested for alleged theft 2 and cited in lieu of custody.

At 1:35 p.m. on Market and 2nd Street, Brenda Latimer, 42, was arrested on a Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrant for contempt of court and cited in lieu of custody.

Water Problem

At 10:55 a.m. on E Street and 10th Avenue, it was reported that a fire hydrant leaking.

Criminal Trespass

At 11:56 a.m. on LaClair Street at Coos Health and Wellness, criminal trespass was reported.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through April 30th, new subscribers can receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $29.98 for 60 days.

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Email Newsletters



Load comments