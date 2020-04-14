Coos Bay Police Log
Sunday, April 12
Driving While Suspended
At 12:08 a.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, it was reported that a couple of vehicles were speed-racing toward the back of location.
Arrest
At 1:46 a.m. on F Street at Springtide Trailer Park, Daniel Cowan, 46, was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on alleged charges of menacing-domestic, unlawful use of a weapon and attempted robbery 1.
At 3:12 p.m. on the 1300 block of Idaho, Natasha Foskitt, 33, was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of meth and unlawful possession of restricted weapon. She was cited in lieu of custody.
At 4:29 p.m. on Ocean Court, Tonya Page, 32, was arrested for alleged criminal trespass 2 and resisting arrest. She was cited in lieu of custody.
At 11:04 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard, Jacob Ketchum, 24, was arrested after attempting to overtake a motorcycle. He was cited in lieu of custody for alleged attempt to elude and reckless driving.
Burglary
At 10:08 a.m. on 10th Avenue, a burglary/theft of tools was reported.
At 11:04 a.m. on Kentucky Avenue at Baycrest Memory, possible burglary or criminal trespass was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 11:46 a.m. on North Cammann Street, a shoplifter was trespassed from all McKay’s properties.
At 2:30 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, owner requested subject to be trespassed.
Dispute
At 1:47 p.m. on Maxwell Road at Star of Hope, a possible assault/out of control resident was reported.
Mental Subject
At 1:58 p.m. Newmark Avenue, a subject was reported along the roadway/may cause problems later.
Disturbance
At 3:26 p.m. on Maxwell Road, it was reported that a subject was yelling/possible disturbance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In