COOS BAY POLICE LOG

Wednesday, April 15

Welfare Check

At 2:08 a.m. on Michigan and South Wall, it was reported that a child was possibly screaming in the area.

At 10:34 a.m. on 8th Avenue, a welfare check was requested.

Criminal Trespass

At 4:14 a.m. on South Cammann Street, it was reported that a subject possibly broke into the garage.

At 11:13 a.m. on Thompson Road at Bay Area Hospital, criminal trespass was reported.

At 11:54 a.m. on East Johnson Avenue at Safeway, criminal trespass was reported.

At 2:09 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, criminal trespass was reported.

At 4:32 p.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, criminal trespass was reported.

Dispute

At 10:52 a.m. on Anderson Avenue, a dispute was reported.

At 11:24 a.m. on Anderson Avenue, a dispute was reported.

At 3:38 p.m. on 10th Street, a dispute was reported.

Mental Subject

At 11:19 a.m. on LaClair Street at Coos Health and Wellness, a mental subject was reported.

Shots Fired

At 12:12 p.m. in the Empire Lakes area, it was reported that shots were fired.

Theft

At 2:09 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, theft was reported.

Disorderly Conduct

At 3:05 p.m. in the Empire Lakes area, a report was made of a female at the park yelling and cursing at the caller and her husband.

Armed Subject

At 4 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at 7-Eleven, a report was made of a nude subject with a gun sitting in the parking lot. The stolen firearm was recovered.

Arrest

At 7:18 p.m. on South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, Nathanial Overbey, 45, was arrested for alleged theft 2 and cited in lieu of custody.

