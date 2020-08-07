July 25
2:09 a.m., warrant service in the 300 block of S. Marple St. Arrested Terry Handsaker, 66 on a Coos County Sheriff's Office warrant charing probation violation on original charges of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
4:51 a.m., mental subject/loud noise complaint in the 300 block of S. Marple St.
6:49 a.m., drug information in the 100 block of S. Schoneman St.
6:49 a.m., criminal trespassing at 7-Eleven, 1075 Newmark Ave.
7:08 a.m., K9 training at 500 Central Ave.
8:41 a.m., vehicle accident at Broadway and Golden
9 a.m., dispute at Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd.
10:13 a.m., threats reported inthe 700 block of F St.
10:37 a.m., drug information in the 1000 block of Newmark Ave.
11:03 a.m., counterfeit money reported at Taco Bell, 1015 S. First St.
11:10 a.m., disorderly conduct, subject yelling the the area of the 500 block of Central Ave.
11:45 a.m., community policing in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Ave.
11:44 a.m., theft of jewelry reported at Harmony United Methodist Churc, 123 Ocean Blvd.
12 p.m., mental subject, unknown problem reported at S&S Emporium, 1200 Central Ave.
12:52 p.m., deceased subject reported in the 700 block of F St.
1:38 p.m., theft from boat reported in the 1800 block of N. 28th Ct.
2:16 p.m., intoxicated subject reported at Bay Area Hospital, 1775 Thompson Road, arrested Daniel William Duran, 60, on a charge of criminal trespass 2. Duran cited in lieu of custody.
2:24 p.m., mental subject reported in the 400 block of N. Third Ct.
4:15 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 800 block of Crocker St.
4:23 p.m., assault reported by Outdoor In, 305 S. Fourth, person hit in the head with a skateboard.
4:23 p.m., minor in possession of tobacco at Mingus Skate Park, Eighth and Commercial.
5:29 p.m., criminal trespassing, report of possible break-in to residence in the 900 block of Crocker Ave.
6:11 p.m., dispute at Walmart, 2051 Newmark Ave.
6:12 p.m., dispute in the 1600 block of Coos River Highway.
6:22 p.m., harassment and drinking on an unlicensed premises reported on the Coos Bay Boardwalk.
7:38 p.m., criminal trespassing reported at T.H.E. House, 745 KoosBay Blvd.
7:54 p.m., accident, hit and run at Dollar Tree, 522 S. Fourth St.
9:13 p.m., criminal trespassing reported at Fred Meyer, 1020 S. First St. Arrested John Wayne Vermillion, 49 on a charge of criminal trespass 2.
10:22 p.m., dispute reported in the 2400 block of N. 16th St.
10:42 p.m., suspicious subject reported at Big A Auto Parts, 140 S. Schoneman St.
11:25 p.m., criminal trespassing reported at Taco Bell, 1015 S. First St.
11:47 p.m., family dispute at Super 8 Motel, 1001 N. Bayshore Dr. Arrested Aaron Steinmetz, 43, on charges of assault 4, domestic, kidnapping 2 and interfering with a police officer. Steinmetz transported to the Coos County Jail.
July 26
12:06 a.m., illegal camping in the 500 block of W. Anderson Ave.
2:40 a.m., criminal trespassing reported at 7-Eleven, 1075 Newmark Ave. Arrested Cortny Ann Libbett, 36, on a charge of criminal trespass 2.
4:28 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Newmark Ave.
7:26 a.m., hit and run accident at Walmart, 2051 Newmark Ave.
11:06 a.m., criminal trespassing reported at Bay Area Hospital, 1775 Thompson Road. Arrested Daniel William Duran, 60, on a charge of criminal trespass 2. Duran was cited in lieu of custody.
11:45 a.m., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possible stolen vehicle at Motel 6, 1445 N. Bayshore Drive.
1:15 p.m., disorderly conduct reported at Super 8 Motel, 1001 N. Bayshore Drive.
1:18 p.m., hit and run reported to parked vehicle at Market and N. Fourth St.
2:15 p.m., criminal trespassing reported at Herbal Choices, 965 S. First St., drinking on unlicensed premises.
2:18 p.m., criminal trespassing at BiMart, 550 S. Fourth St., customer refusing to leave.
2:26 p.m., criminal trespassing reported at Terrace Motel, 1109 S. First St., subject refusing to leave.
3:17 p.m., warrant service in the 2100 block of Newmark Ave., located wanted subject on Coos Bay Police Department warrant on a charge of criminal trespassing. Arrested Troy Adam Boyer, 55. Boyer was cited in lieu of custody.
4:42 p.m., shoplifter reported at Fred Meyer, 1020 S. First St., arrested Stephanie Tichnell, 30, on a charge of criminal trespass 2. Tichnell was cited in lieu of custody.
5:55 p.m., criminal trespassing reported at McKay's, 149 S. Seventh.
6 p.m., burglary reported in the 60 block of Ross Inlet.
6:05 p.m, menacing and threats reported in the 1900 block of Lawnridge Loop.
7:53 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 600 block of Lakeshore Drive.
8:51 p.m., criminal trespassing reported at Fred Meyer, 1020 S. First St., arrested Robert C. Field, 39, on charges of criminal trespass 2 and criminal mischief 2. Field was cited in lieu of custody.
