COOS BAY — A Coquille man was arrested Wednesday night after Coos Bay police observed him inside a van that was reported stolen earlier that day.
According to a press release from the Coos Bay Police Department, on Wednesday, March 25 officers took two reported property thefts from the Pacific Trailer Park located on 34th Street in Coos Bay. The property involved included a 1995 Dodge Van and a “PJ” trailer with a Polaris Razor on it.
The estimated value of all the stolen property was approximately $20,000. Later that night, the stolen van was observed by a Coos Bay officer leaving the parking lot of Cascade Farm and Outdoor. The van was towing behind it the stolen “PJ” trailer and Polaris Razor, said the press release.
A traffic stop was conducted and officers detained the two subjects inside. One of the subjects inside was identified as 36-year-old Dustin Anderson, of Coquille.
Subsequent to the investigation, 36-year-old Dustin Anderson of Coquille, Oregon, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, aggravated theft 1, theft 1, driving while suspended, and failure of a previous violator to provide proof of insurance, according to the press release. Anderson will also be referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office for possession of burglary tools.”
The stolen property was returned to the rightful owners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In