COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Police Department announced last week that it has promoted Captain Chris Chapanar to deputy chief of police.
While taking on new roles as the deputy chief, Chapanar will continue to oversee operations, patrol duties and investigations.
“I’ll be picking up some additional duties. I’ll be working a little closer with the chief on some of the administrative duties that he handles,” Chapanar said. “You’ll probably see me more often at the City Council meetings, learning that side of the job. I’ll be dealing a little more with the management of personnel as well.”
Chapanar began his law enforcement career nearly 20 years ago, as a reserve deputy with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
The new deputy chief made his way to the Coos Bay Police Department in 2002. After only a year of service, Chapanar was one of several new officers who were laid off due to budget reductions. Chapanar was then hired by the Sweet Home Police Department where he worked as a patrol officer for a period of four months before returning to a full-time status with the Coos Bay Police Department.
In 2006, Chapanar was promoted to patrol sergeant, where he oversaw a patrol shift and CBPD’s K-9 program. In 2011 Chapanar was promoted once again to operations captain, a position he held till his promotion to deputy chief.
“I think it’s exciting whenever we see changes coming up in our agency and we pre-plan for those changes. It’s very exciting to see that with the movement of my position it’s also opened up availability for upward mobility throughout the department. We were able to move a sergeant up to a lieutenant,” Chapanar said.
Throughout his career, Chapanar has held many positions, including patrol officer, K-9 officer, watch commander, patrol sergeant, administrative sergeant, K-9 program supervisor, Emergency Response Team member and patrol bicycle officer squad leader.
Chapanar has been a member of the Oregon Police Officer Association his entire career and has held all of the positions on the OPOA Executive Board to include president. Chapanar holds basic, intermediate, advanced, supervisory, management and executive DPSST law enforcement certificates. Chapanar holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration. Chapanar also is very active in his community and sits on several boards.
This March, Chapanar will be attending the FBI National Academy, held in Quantico Va., for a professional leadership course of study that is attended by U.S. and international law enforcement managers.
“(I'm) going to get a chance to do some very high level executive training at the FBI National Academy in Virginia. That’s an opportunity that we haven’t been able to take part in for many years, so it’s an honor to be able to do that,” Chapanar said.