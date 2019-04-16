COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for armed robbery and is asking for the public’s help.
According to a press release from CBPD, officers first responded to the armed robbery on Sunday, April 14 at the Chevron Gas Station on Newmark Avenue at 2:21 a.m. The call came in from the attendant, who told dispatchers he had been robbed by an armed subject.
“The victim described the suspect as male wearing a grey beanie cap covering his face, camouflage jacket, and blue jeans,” the release said. “The suspect was further described as approximately 5’11” and about 180 pounds.”
The release said that the suspect pointed a silver-colored handgun at the clerk and demanded money before fleeing north with an undisclosed amount of money. The clerk was unharmed.
“Officers searched the area with the assistance of a CCSO K9 but were unable to locate the suspect,” the release said. “The suspect has not been located and citizens with information are encouraged to call the Coos Bay Police Department.”
To report any information on the robbery and/or the suspect, call CBPD at 541-269-8911.