COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Police Department is asking the public for additional information regarding an incident that occurred June 23.
On June 27, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Coos Bay Police Department became aware of a Facebook post that included a disturbing video of a male subject being harassed and followed by several other males, according to a press release from Coos Bay Deputy Chief Chris Chapanar.
After becoming aware of the video, the Coos Bay Police Department immediately began looking into the incident. After much review, the police department located the incident in question and discovered that it had occurred on June 23 at approximately 3:36 p.m. in the Empire area of Coos Bay.
The Coos Bay Police Department’s dispatch had received a call from a person who reported that two men were going back and forth across the street, fighting with someone and yelling, the release stated. Coos Bay Police officers responded to the area of the report and arrived within four minutes. The officers looked around the area for over 27 minutes until one of the officers located a male matching the description of one of the persons involved.
A Coos Bay Police officer made contact with the man who reported that he had been in a verbal altercation earlier and that he didn’t want police assistance. The man didn’t report to the police officer that he had been a victim of a crime or that he wished further investigation be conducted over this matter. At no time was the officer provided with any additional information about the incident or shown the video.
Since becoming aware of the video, the Coos Bay Police Department has attempted contact with the man to determine whether or not a further investigation needs to ensue. The man's family was provided with contact information and encouraged to have him contact the police. At this time, no contact from him has been made.
The Coos Bay Police Department is asking for anyone who may have additional information about the incident to please contact the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-296-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666
