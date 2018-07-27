COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Police Department needs help from the public in identifying two suspects who stole from South Coast Saw and Garden.
On Thursday, July 26, two men entered the store on South Broadway around 9 a.m. According to a press release from CBPD, each suspect “grabbed two brand new Stihl chainsaws from the showroom.”
The two fled the scene in a dark blue or black Honda or Acura passenger car.
“The suspect vehicle has red mirrors and red accents on the lower portion of the vehicle,” the release said.
Right now, CBPD has not been able to identify the men and are asking for the public’s help.
To report any information to CBPD, call 541-269-8911 ext. 1 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.