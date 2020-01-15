Tuesday, Jan. 14
Harassment
At 12:10 a.m. on Michigan Avenue, harassment was reported.
At 6:12 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at 7-Eleven, possible harassment was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 12:53 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, criminal trespass was reported.
Patrol Check
At 1:29 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard at Harmony United Methodist Church, a patrol check was done.
Mental Subject
At 4:18 a.m. on Vine Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
At 6:20 a.m. in the Coos Bay area, a mental subject was reported.
At 1:24 p.m. on Vine Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
At 3:29 p.m. on Vine Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
Arrest
At 4:36 a.m. from Hillsboro Police Department, Faith Vandelden, 30, was arrested on a Coos Bay Police warrant for the original charge of failure to appear on the charge of criminal mischief 1, resisting arrest and interfering with a peace officer.
At 8:23 p.m. on Illinois Avenue, a juvenile was arrested on a felony warrant out of Maclaren Youth Correctional Facility on the charge of assault. The juvenile was transported to Douglas County Juvenile Detention.
Theft
At 7:02 a.m. on West Ingersoll Street at Marshfield High School, theft was reported.
At 10:56 a.m. on Lakeshore Drive, theft was reported.
Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle
At 7:51 a.m. on North Cammann Street, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle was reported.
Disorderly Conduct
At 8:53 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at the Nancy Devereux Center, disorderly conduct was reported.
Shoplifter
At 11:06 a.m. on South 7th Street at Fresh Mart, a shoplifter was reported.
Counterfeit Money
At 11:20 a.m. on South 2nd Street, counterfeit money was reported.
Assault
At 11:59 a.m. at Mingus Park, assault was reported.
Suicidal Subject
At 3:08 p.m. on Underwood Avenue, a suicidal subject was reported.
At 9:16 p.m. on Anderson Avenue, a suicidal subject was reported.