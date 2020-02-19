Tuesday, Feb. 18
Mental Subject
At 6:21 a.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
At 10:32 a.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
At 11:12 a.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.
Parking Violation
At 7:59 a.m. on North 8th Street, a parking complaint was made that a vehicle was blocking access to property.
Criminal Trespass
At 8:43 a.m. at the end of Morrison Street, criminal trespass was reported.
At 2:18 p.m. on North Bayshore Drive, a request was made for a subject to be trespassed.
Theft
At 8:55 a.m. on West Commercial Avenue at The World Newspaper, theft of license plates was reported.
At 11:54 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Empire’s 7-Eleven, theft was reported.
At 12:26 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, theft of license plates was reported.
Suicidal Subject
At 9:59 a.m. on South 1st Street at Herbal Choices, a suicidal subject was reported.
Arrests
At 10:18 a.m. on Kruse Avenue, Dusty Daniel, 23, was contacted as a result of subject laying on the side of the road. He was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 10:42 a.m. on Central Avenue, Deanna West, 23, was arrested by Newport Police Department for two Coos Bay Police Department warrants for failure to appear on the original charge of theft 2.
At 3:19 p.m. on South Broadway Street, a report of a stolen vehicle led to the arrest of Danielle Miller, 37, for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, Cody Plymyer, 38, for probation violation, and Dustin Anderson, 36, for probation violation. All three were transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 3:41 p.m. at South 1st Street at Fred Meyer, James Quintana, 30, was arrested for criminal trespass 2 and released on citation.
At 7:02 p.m. in southeast Douglas County, Brandon Martin, 29, was arrested by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant for failure to appear on theft in the second degree and failure to appear in the second degree.
Disorderly Conduct
At 10:24 a.m. on the 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, a subject was reported running and screaming in the roadway.
Shoplifter
At 1:08 p.m. on South 1st Street, a shoplifter was reported.
At 3:13 p.m. on East Johnson Avenue at Safeway, a shoplift was reported.
Welfare Check
At 1:56 p.m. in the Eastside Bay, a request for welfare check was made for a boat that had run aground in the bay.