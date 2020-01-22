Tuesday, Jan. 21
Disorderly Conduct
At 4:59 a.m. on North Bayshore Drive, disorderly conduct was reported.
Found Property
At 6:59 a.m. on Thompson Road at Bay Area Hospital, an officer was requested to pick up located drug paraphernalia.
Theft from Vehicle
At 8:17 a.m. on South Seventh Street, theft of fuel from a vehicle was reported.
Narcotics Investigation
At 8:25 a.m. on West Ingersoll Avenue, marijuana was confiscated.
Dispute
At 11:02 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, a dispute was reported.
At 11:08 a.m. on the 700 block of Hemlock, a dispute was reported.
Violation of Court Order
At 11:47 a.m. on Oregon Avenue, a violation of court order was reported.
Accident
At 11:57 a.m. on the 800 block of South 11th Street, an accident was reported with driver Neka Ballard, 26.
Arrest
At 1:26 p.m. on Michigan and Wall Street, Christian Vrell, 23, was arrested after a traffic stop on charges of driving while suspended and cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
At 5 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at 7-Eleven in Empire, Jessica Howell, 36, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass 2 and resisting. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 9:18 p.m. on Madison Street at Madison Elementary, Jonathon Kamfonik, 28, was arrested after someone reported a suspicious subject. Kamfonik was arrested on probation violation and referred for possession of meth. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Assault
At 1:40 p.m. on South Main Street, it was reported that a juvenile daughter was hit by another juvenile.
Deceased Subject
At 3:07 p.m. at Lower Empire Lakes, an unattended death was reported.
Threats
At 6:36 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, threats were reported.