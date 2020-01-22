{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Disorderly Conduct

At 4:59 a.m. on North Bayshore Drive, disorderly conduct was reported.

Found Property

At 6:59 a.m. on Thompson Road at Bay Area Hospital, an officer was requested to pick up located drug paraphernalia.

Theft from Vehicle

At 8:17 a.m. on South Seventh Street, theft of fuel from a vehicle was reported.

Narcotics Investigation

At 8:25 a.m. on West Ingersoll Avenue, marijuana was confiscated.

Dispute

At 11:02 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, a dispute was reported.

At 11:08 a.m. on the 700 block of Hemlock, a dispute was reported.

Violation of Court Order

At 11:47 a.m. on Oregon Avenue, a violation of court order was reported.

Accident

At 11:57 a.m. on the 800 block of South 11th Street, an accident was reported with driver Neka Ballard, 26.

Arrest

At 1:26 p.m. on Michigan and Wall Street, Christian Vrell, 23, was arrested after a traffic stop on charges of driving while suspended and cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

At 5 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at 7-Eleven in Empire, Jessica Howell, 36, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass 2 and resisting. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.

At 9:18 p.m. on Madison Street at Madison Elementary, Jonathon Kamfonik, 28, was arrested after someone reported a suspicious subject. Kamfonik was arrested on probation violation and referred for possession of meth. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.

Assault

At 1:40 p.m. on South Main Street, it was reported that a juvenile daughter was hit by another juvenile.

Deceased Subject

At 3:07 p.m. at Lower Empire Lakes, an unattended death was reported.

Threats

At 6:36 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, threats were reported.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

