{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Arrest

At 1:16 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at 7-Eleven, Caleb Moffett, 22, was arrested on a charge criminal trespass 2 and transported to the Coos County Jail.

At 7:43 a.m. on Broadway and Alder, Chris Nelson, 61, was arrested as the result of a traffic stop charging 14 counts of contempt of court. Nelson was transported to the Coos County Jail.

Theft

At 10:11 a.m. in the Coos Bay area, theft of mail was reported.

At 4:09 p.m. on F Street, it was reported there was a lost or stolen ID card.

Elude

At 11:53 a.m. on the Coos River Highway, someone tried to elude police.

Harassment

At 11:58 a.m. on Ingersoll Avenue at Marshfield High School, a report was made of a fight between students.

Accident

At 12:54 p.m. on South Second Street and Elrod Avenue, an accident involving Chelsea Pierson, 28, and Sienna King, 19, was reported.

At 5:53 p.m. on fourth Street and Anderson, a non-injury accident was reported involving Ava Petley, 35, and Desmond Hangani, 34, who was ticketed.

Shots Fired

At 2:53 p.m. on Johnson Avenue, it was reported that shots were fired.

Suspicious Subject

At 3:44 p.m. on South Seventh Street at McKay's, it was reported that a subject in the parking lot was offering alcohol to an underage person.

Mental Subject

At 7:50 p.m. on Fulton Avenue, a mental subject was reported.

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

1
0
0
0
0