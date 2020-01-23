Wednesday, Jan. 22
Arrest
At 1:16 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at 7-Eleven, Caleb Moffett, 22, was arrested on a charge criminal trespass 2 and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 7:43 a.m. on Broadway and Alder, Chris Nelson, 61, was arrested as the result of a traffic stop charging 14 counts of contempt of court. Nelson was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Theft
At 10:11 a.m. in the Coos Bay area, theft of mail was reported.
At 4:09 p.m. on F Street, it was reported there was a lost or stolen ID card.
Elude
At 11:53 a.m. on the Coos River Highway, someone tried to elude police.
Harassment
At 11:58 a.m. on Ingersoll Avenue at Marshfield High School, a report was made of a fight between students.
Accident
At 12:54 p.m. on South Second Street and Elrod Avenue, an accident involving Chelsea Pierson, 28, and Sienna King, 19, was reported.
At 5:53 p.m. on fourth Street and Anderson, a non-injury accident was reported involving Ava Petley, 35, and Desmond Hangani, 34, who was ticketed.
Shots Fired
At 2:53 p.m. on Johnson Avenue, it was reported that shots were fired.
Suspicious Subject
At 3:44 p.m. on South Seventh Street at McKay's, it was reported that a subject in the parking lot was offering alcohol to an underage person.
Mental Subject
At 7:50 p.m. on Fulton Avenue, a mental subject was reported.