WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
12:03 a.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, 200 block of North Cammann Street, Coos Bay.
12:44 a.m., suspicious vehicle, 1600 block of Juniper Avenue, Coos Bay.
1:40 a.m., prowler, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue, Coos Bay. Arrested Michael K Stineford for criminal trespass two and unlawful possession of meth. Citied in lieu of custody.
1:48 p.m., suspicious conditions, 200 block of South Cammann Street, Coos Bay.
3:23 a.m., dispute, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, Coos Bay.
3:14 a.m., fraud, 300 block of South Wall Street, Coos Bay.
3:17 a..m, suspicious vehicle, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, Coos Bay/
4 a.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, 200 block of Schoneman Street, Coos Bay.
6:39 a.m., suspicious conditions, 200 block of Morrison, Coos bay.
7:42 a.m., burglary, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, Coos Bay.
8:48 a.m., counterfeit money, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard, Coos Bay.
9:02 a.m., hit and run accident, 1000 block of West Ingersoll Avenue, Coos Bay.
11:19 a.m., suspicious conditions, 900 block of Noble Avenue, Coos Bay.
11:29 a.m., disorderly conduct, Fenwick, Coos Bay.
11:46 a.m., unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1000 block of Flanagan, Coos Bay.
11:51 a.m., criminal mischief, 200 block of South Morrison Street, Coos Bay.
12:07 p.m., assault, 500 block of South Fourth Street, Coos Bay.
1:36 p.m., harassment, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue, Coos Bay.
2:38 p.m., deceased subject, 2000 block of Ocean Boulevard, Coos Bay.
2:49 p.m., 200 block of North Baxter Street, Coos Bay.
3:03 p.m., dispute, 900 block of 11th Street, Coos Bay.
3:37 p.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of South Seven Street, Coos Bay.
5:12 p.m., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Curtis and South Second, Coos Bay.
6:06 p.m., located wanted subject, 500 block of Central Avenue, Coos Bay.
8:38 p.m., suspicious conditions, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard, Coos Bay.
9:02 p.m., theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, Coos Bay.
9:13 p.m., DUII, Libby Lane and Lapping Road, Coos Bay. Arrested Samuel Joseph Gentry. Citied in lieu of custody and released.
9:53 p.m., phone harassment, 200 block of South Marple Street, Coos Bay.
9:59 p.m., shoplifter, 1000 block of South First Street, Coos Bay.
10:42 p.m., suspicious conditions, 1500 block of North 15th Street, Coos Bay.
11:40 p.m., unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, Anderson Avenue and Second Street, Coos Bay.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
12:15 a.m., suspicious conditions, 1800 block of Ocean Boulevard, Coos Bay.
12:41 a.m., family dispute, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue, Coos Bay.
2 a.m., dispute, 100 block of Ocean Boulevard, Coos Bay.
4:43 p.m., suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of South Broadway Street, Coos Bay.
7:48 a.m., criminal mischief, 800 block of Newmark Avenue, Coos Bay.
11:17 a.m., warrant service, 1800 block of Thomas, Coos Bay. Cited Loy Kinslow Minton Jr. on Clackamas County warrant.
12:09 p.m., threats, 1900 block of Woodland Drive, Coos Bay.
1:16 p.m., criminal trespass, 300 block of South Second Street, Coos Bay.
1:17 p.m., theft of bike, 200 block of East Johnson Avenue, Coos Bay.
1:30 p.m., dispute, 600 block of 18th Avenue, Coos Bay.
3:04 p.m., dispute, 1200 block of Alder Avenue, Coos Bay.
4:56 p.m., juvenile problem, 1000 block of Anderson Ave., Coos Bay.
5:52 p.m., animal abuse, North 10th and West Commercial Avenue, Coos Bay.
6:37 p.m., disorderly conduct, Coos Bay City Dock, Coos Bay.
6:48 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of Shorepines Place, Coos Bay.
7:02 p.m., shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, Coos Bay.
7:42 p.m., disorderly conduct, Newmark Avenue and Marrison, Coos Bay.
8:18 p.m., suicidal subject, 1000 block of Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay.
8:58 p.m., suspicions conditions, 2400 block of Woodland Drive, Coos Bay.
9:50 p.m., fight, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, Coos Bay.
