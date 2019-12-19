{{featured_button_text}}
Coos Bay Police
Bethany Baker, The World

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Suspicious subject

At 12:15 a.m. on South 4th Street at BiMart a suspicious subject was reported.

Mental subject

At 1 a.m. on Vine Avenue, a mental subject was reported.

At 1:12 p.m. on Central Avenue, a mental subject was reported.

At 2:08 p.m. on North Broadway Avenue, a mental subject was reported.

Dispute

At 1:28 a.m. on 8th Street, the Coos Bay Police assisted the Coos County Sheriff’s Office on a call for a family dispute.

Arrest

At 1:28 a.m. on Augustine Street, Glenn Alan Green, 53, was arrested and charged with arson and transported to the Coos County Jail.

At 12:57 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, Julie Ann Peters, 58, was arrested on a warrant service for probation violation and a Grants Pass cite and release warrant for the original charge of possession of meth. Peters was transported to the Coos County Jail.

At 3:02 p.m. on Newmark Avenue and Wall Street, Milisa Sapp, 43, was arrested on a charge of attempted unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Sapp was transported to the Coos County Jail.

Counterfeit money

At 7:36 a.m. on Newmark Avenue at the Empire Chevron Station, counterfeit money was reported.

At 2:13 p.m. on South 5th Street, counterfeit money was reported.

Stalking

At 11:45 a.m. in the Coos Bay area, it was reported that a subject is following her around town.

Accident

At 12:08 p.m. on South 1st Street at the Fred Meyer, a hit and run was reported.

At 7:13 p.m. on Filbert Avenue, a single vehicle accident occurred.

At 10:38 p.m. on Lawnridge Loop, a hit and run was reported.

Fraud

At 12:49 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive, a phone scam was reported.

Burglary

At 1:05 p.m. on Alderwood Street, a burglary was reported.

Disorderly conduct

At 1:45 p.m. on Empire and Schetter, a female was laying in the roadway.

Fight

At 4:36 p.m. on 2nd Avenue, a fight was reported.

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
0